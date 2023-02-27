What Was the Beef Between Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov?

MMA is a sport where people actually get to punch their co-workers in the face. Sometimes, while leading up to a fight, some words are said, usually to sell a fight, but this can also lead to the two fighters getting heated up. Beef between fighters who are going to face each other is understandable, but what’s the beef between fighters from different weight class. The two of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, also had a beef at one point in time.

The question always remains, who is the greatest fighter of all time. Is it Khabib Nurmagomedov or is it Jon Jones? The quest to find out continues.

Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov Beef:

Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been asked several times about the other one being the greatest fighter of all time. Both have denied each other being the greatest fighters of all time. Although they have complimented each other’s career and performances inside the octagon.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have had beef for over years. As ‘Bones’ was ruling the 205-pound division, DC was the up-and-comer who was dominating everyone through his wrestling. Many believed Cormier would be the one to defeat Jones, but he came up short twice.

‘The Eagle’ might have had beef with Jones because DC was his training partner in AKA. For the same reason, Jones might denied to call Khabib Nurmagomedov the greatest ever. However, recently Jon Jones was asked who according to him are top 5 fighters of all time.

Jon Jones mentioned these 5 names. He added himself first then Anderson Silva, GSP, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jose Aldo respectively. ‘Bones’ think Nurmagomedov is a great ambassador for the sport. However, his resume isn’t as impressive as his own.

Will Jon Jones be the undisputed GOAT?

As Jones gets ready to face Gane at UFC 285, it would be interesting to see how he makes adjustments for fighting at a higher weight class. He looks ready and sharp in his preparation, as he also trained with Henry Cejudo for this camp.

Khabib has never faced anybody of a higher weight class, and hence it would be tough to give him the pound for pound number 1 status. If Jon is able to beat Gane then he could very well be the GOAT and also pound for pound number one because of his resume.

Man I just finished watching my Thiago Santos fight again. I think it’s crazy that you guys consider gane the most technical kickboxer I’ve ever faced. Everything Thiago did have bad intentions on it. Dude had lightning speed, power, explosiveness. Crazy versatility. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

The beef and Nurmagomedov’s career have however ended, but Jones still remains in active competition. How well he does going ahead, will he fight at heavyweight from here on, or will he return to 205 pounds ever, are questions that every fan is wondering at the moment.

