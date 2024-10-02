“Less of a Man”: UFC Veteran Convinced Conor McGregor Will Never Return to the Octagon

Where’s ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor? When is his grand return to the UFC? Your guess is as good as anybody else’s. Well, at least that’s what former UFC contender, Ben Askren thinks. According to the former Olympic wrestler, the ship has long sailed for the ‘Mystic Mac’, and ‘red p*nty night’ is over for all.

During a recent appearance on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel, Askren got candid about Conor‘s potential comeback. He said,

“I was the first unbeliever, I did not believe a long time ago. I said they ain’t fighting in 2023, I actually thought at some point Conor (McGregor) would feel like a little less of a man for saying, ‘I’m going to fight, I’m going to fight,’ and then never showing up but he’d actually do it, like obligation, guilt some type of emotion like that but now I’m like, ‘This dude, he’s never showing up. It’s not going to freaking happen! ‘”

Recently, Askren returned with Daniel Cormier for a brand new edition of Funky and the Champ where they discussed numerous topics including the Irishman’s long-awaited return which according to him is just as unreal as Tooth Fairy.

Askren revealed that he never believed in, that he’d actually return in 2023, let alone 2024.

But as fans get past the Dubliner’s live TV shenanigans, and random callouts and get to October, neither the fighter nor the UFC has confirmed anything credible, and Conor’s long-awaited return is still a dream yet to be realized.

Besides, right now, the Irishman seems more concerned with what others are doing.

McGregor’s stars feud with Jake Paul

The younger Paul brother isn’t necessarily a big fan of the Irishman and vice versa. These days Paul has been busy wearing a fat suit and posting videos of himself eating and training in it for the Mike Tyson fight in November. Why?

Who knows? Fans certainly don’t. They just seem weirdly confused by the reason behind these specific tantrums. Is Paul creating more hype for his fight with the elderly statesman that is ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson? Very likely, yes. But does anyone know for sure? Does anyone care?

McGregor certainly doesn’t think so.

During a recent Duelbits livestream, McGregor claimed nobody could care less about the ‘Problem Child’.

“Nobody gives a b*llocks or a f*ck.”

Paul then returned the favor with a rebuttal.

“Nobody gives a b*llocks about that guy.”

He then mimicked McGregor’s defiant stance and walking style, trying to provoke the Irishman in an effort to get under his skin. UFC fans, however know that Paul is trying too hard. Riling up McGregor is easier than asking Dana White about Jon Jones not being the pound for pound #1.