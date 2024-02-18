Alexander Volkanovski Responds in ‘Two Words’ After Unlikely Support From Tristan Tate to Beat Ilia Topuria at UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovski received a message from Tristan Tate ahead of his UFC 298 main event. The Australian will look to defend his title against Ilia Topuria at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. For Topuria, it is the biggest fight of his career, his first title shot, and he seems extremely confident. Ahead of the fight, ‘Talisman’ Tate sent Volkanovski a message of support on X and the featherweight champion was grateful for the support.

Tristan Tate, like his brother Andrew Tate, is a former kickboxer and avid MMA fan. He sent Alexander Volkanovski a message on X, saying:

“Hoping @alexvolkanovski takes care of business. Impossible to dislike the guy as both a fighter and a man.”

Volkanovski responded by saying:

“Appreciate mate.”

Alexander Volkanovski has been very calm and focused ahead of his title fight at UFC 298. Topuria, on the other hand, has been extremely vocal and done a lot of trash-talking.

Volkanovski is looking to settle things in the ring and does not care about the trash-talking. The Australian shut Topuria’s trash talk down in the press conference.

Alexander Volkanovski shuts Ilia Topuria’s trash talk down with ‘old man costume’

Alexander Volkanovski showed up at the UFC 298 press conference dressed up as an old man. The Australian fed into the doubts of whether he was too old to be champion.

Topuria, on the other hand, channeled his inner Conor McGregor by showing up in a suit. He asked ‘Volk’ to humble him and ‘do something’. The Champ responded by saying,

“You’re getting worked up buddy. He’s seen me in an old man outfit and now he wants to be a hard fella eh, how about that?”

Alexander Volkanovski’s old-man outfit was the highlight of the press conference. Ilia Topuria’s numerous attempts to rile up the champion fell flat on its face.

‘The Great’ seems laser-focused ahead of his title fight and will look to remind people who he is on Saturday night. The Australian wants to finish Topuria inside the octagon.

UFC 298 promises to be fireworks with both fighters predicting a finish. Only time will tell whether the champ can hold on to his title or the challenger can dethrone the king.