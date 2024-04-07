Ali Abdelaziz Raises Eyebrows by Naming Umar Superior to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that Umar Nurmagomedov is better than Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Abdelaziz is the manager for all three fighters and a couple more big names in the UFC. The Egyptian has not only watched all three of these fighters in their prime but has also trained alongside them.

Umar Nurmagomedov currently competes in the stacked UFC bantamweight division. Despite the division having some incredible talents, the Dagestani fighter has maintained his position as a top-ranked performer.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole on YouTube, Ali Abdelaziz spoke about why he thinks Nurmagomedov is better than everyone else:

“Nobody in the top 15 can beat Umar, he is better than all of them. He’s better than Islam, better than Khabib, better than all of them. Umar I believe is better than all of them.”

Ali Abdelaziz went on to say that not only is the younger Nurmagomedov the best fighter among the trio, but both Islam and Khabib want Umar to surpass them. Hence, it will be interesting to see if the Dagestani fighter can live up to the hype created by Abdelaziz.

Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen are in talks for a potential fight. This will be his first real test against a seasoned fighter like Sandhagen.

Cory Sandhagen details a potential 5-round fight against Umar Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen is looking forward to taking on Umar Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani fighter hails from the same camp that produced the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hence, Sandhagen believes that his opponent has a lot of championship pedigree. The 31-year-old even addressed the fight in a recent interview on The Schmozone, where he said

“He comes from a really good team. He’s been around champions a really long time and that kinda goes a long way..I know that they want it to be a 5-rounder”

Cory Sandhagen claimed that he is mentally prepared for Umar to be his next opponent, and all they need now is an event. However, the US native has ruled out International Fight Week as a potential date.

For the fight to be a 5-round affair, Cory and Umar will have to headline an event. Hence, only time can tell if the UFC will greenlight such a bout.