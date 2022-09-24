Reports: Johnny Depp Dates Amber Heard Trial Lawyer but Not Who Joe Rogan Thought It Would Be

Joe Rogan spoke on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial and Depp’s dating life after the trial.

Joe Rogan is MMA’s favorite color commentator. While we have the likes of Daniel Cormier and Ariel Helwani bring us closer to the action, there’s nobody quite like Rogan. He is the go-to guy when it comes to MMA media personalities and representing the sport to the world.

As a famous Spotify exclusive podcaster, Rogan deals with a lot of prominent pop culture issues and to teach them with his guests. One of these of late was the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial that was at the centre of tabloid media attention for quite some time.

Rogan discussed the case several times with multiple guests on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, and mentioned that he would like Depp to date one of his attorneys Camille Vasquez.

Now, it appears that Depp is indeed dating one of his attorneys, but it is not Vasquez rather UK-based attorney Joelle Rich. She represented death in his UK libel case against The Sun for calling him a ‘wife-beater’. A recent article on the pair announced that Depp and Rich were indeed dating but not serious at the moment.

What happened in the Johnny Depp versus The Sun libel case?

The UK daily, The Sun, had taken to calling Johnny Depp a wife beater in print. Depp sued The Sun over the phrase in a UK court and was represented by a legal team which included Joelle Rich whom he is now dating.

Depp was unable to win his case against The Sun on account of his wife’s testimony based on which the court found that the UK daily had made ‘substantially true’ claims.

While she was not part of the defamation case against Amber Heard that was tried in Fairfax County Virginia, which did make a number of appearances in court in support of Johnny Depp.

Click here for more UFC News