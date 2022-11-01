Tom Brady New Girlfriend: Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift or Zach Wilson’s Mom; Betting Odds For Star Quarterback’s Next Partner Released

Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, has been going through a really tough phase in his life. After months of separation rumors, Brady finally announced that he has parted ways with Gisele Bundchen.

The separations rumors started off when Tom came to Buccaneers’ training camp 11 days late and stated personal sh*t as the main reason behind his absence.

Soon after that, when the Buccaneers played their first home game of the season, Gisele was nowhere to be seen in the stadium while the kids were there to cheer for Brady.

Who Will Be Tom Brady’s Next Girlfriend?

After that, several reports came out suggesting that Tom and Gisele had hired divorce attorneys and were exploring their options. A little after that, Tom issued a detailed statement on his social media account claiming that the power couple has amicably parted ways.

Tom claimed in his statement that although the couple has decided to go separate ways, their children will always be their first priority. While this wonderful chapter of the star quarterback’s life came to a close, speculations about who will be his next girlfriend have started emerging.

Who will Tom Brady date next? ❤️‍🩹 Rest of the field ⤵️https://t.co/9xv5y8CckY pic.twitter.com/8AfVnFZe5J — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 28, 2022

One sportsbook even came out with betting odds regarding who Brady will date next. While Amber Heard and Zach Wilson’s mother’s names appeared at the bottom, the list was topped by Taylor Swift.

Adriana Lima was listed on the second position, while Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry were placed on the third and fourth spots, respectively. While the list really seem like a far-fetched speculation, there are many who look to take a shot at such bets and often end up earning big.

As far Tom Brady’s 2022 season is concerned, one has to say that his performances have been below-par, to say the least. The Buccaneers have lost 5 out of their 8 games and Brady has been seen struggling to dictate plays.

It will be interesting to see how Tom and Co. performs in the coming games.

