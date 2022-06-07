“Johnny Depp got the sh*t end of the deal for six years” – Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith applaud Johnny Depp for disclosing his “secrets” during defamation trial against Amber Heard

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith recently shared their thoughts on the verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial.

Following a six-week trial, the jury ruled in Depp’s favour, awarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages. Although some aspects of Heard’s counter-suit were acknowledged, she received only $2 million compensatory damages.

The trial, according to Bisping on his BelieveYouMepodcast, resembled a lopsided round in the UFC. According to the former middleweight champion:

“Amber Heard, yeah she got 10-7’d.”

Meanwhile, Smith stated that the Hollywood couple was toxic to each other. ‘Lionheart,’ on the other hand, believes that Depp was frequently the victim in the relationship. He added his voice by saying:

“Listen, I think they’re both f***ing toxic, crazy people, but I do feel like Johnny Depp got the sh*t end of the deal for six years. It’s not like he hid anything either. I actually was… I don’t know Johnny Depp, obviously, but I was proud of him while he was telling all these secrets of his. He knows he’s telling it to the world. He’s talking about the drug abuse and the alcohol and the pills. He just kinda laid it out all there.”

Chael Sonnen disagrees with Michael Bisping, Anthony Smith, and everyone else on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard controversy

Most UFC fighters, including Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, believe Johnny Depp deserved to win the trial. On the other hand, Chael Sonnen chose to zig while everyone else zagged.

Sonnen revealed that he was always Team Amber Heard in a recent episode of his YouTube show Bad Guys Inc. According to the former three-time UFC title challenger:

“What I share with you that I do think people are happy with this outcome as a broad stroke, it’s why I predicted that Johnny was going to win. Because don’t forget, if you’re in front of a judge who understands the law, there was not one single – and you can go through it line by line – there was not one single thing that Heard did that was not protected by the constitution. There was no crime there!”

