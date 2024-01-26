Andrew Tate Bugatti: ‘Cobra’ Reveals $5 Million Worth Asset Became a Major Target in His Fight Against the Law

Andrew Tate gained notoriety on social media for promoting his idea of male excellence. However, for many, this was considered misogynistic and detrimental to young men, which further expedited fame. ‘Top G’, as he is commonly known, was synonymous with a few things. One of the most notable possessions associated with Andrew Tate was his Bugatti Pur Sport in Bronze. The younger Tate brother recently revealed on Twitter(now X) how the car became a massive target for law enforcement in their case against him.

Advertisement

The younger Tate brother took to Twitter to react to a post made by a fan account. The fan account posted a picture shared by Tate with him wearing a Bugatti inspired watch. Also featured in the background was Tate’s $5 million Bugatti. The caption said,

“DIICOT mad they can’t steal this”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TateNews_/status/1750569438892474378?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



DIICOT here stands for ‘Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism’. This is the arm of the government that has been in charge of the case against the Tate brothers from the very beginning.

Tate replied to the tweet, sharing a funny incident from his battle against the authorities. He said,

“When they kicked the door down the first thing they said was “Where is the Bugatti”. Swear to god thats true.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1750573253972603193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



Andrew Tate and his brother have a passion for cars, among other things. At the end of 2022, when the brothers were arrested on charges of human trafficking, all of their assets were also confiscated. This included 11 cars, which featured some of the biggest names, such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, among others. However, the crown jewel in the Tate brothers’ car collection remains the $5 million Bugatti.

Andrew Tate reveals the story behind his $5 million Bugatti Pur Sport

In a video with fitness YouTuber Mike Thurston, Andrew Tate revealed the story behind getting his first Bugatti. Thurston asked Tate about the process that goes behind securing a new Bugatti. Tate went on to add that he first walked into a Bugatti store in Germany, where he expressed his interest in buying a Bugatti.

Tate asked for the contact of a senior in the company and proceeded to email him his car profile, social media handles, and explain to him why he would be a good fit for the brand. The 37-year-old revealed that he had to create a sales pitch for himself in order to convince the brand to offer him a new build allocation. The car that Tate paid $5 million for is limited to 60 units worldwide and therefore extremely hard to secure.