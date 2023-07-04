Andrew Tate Takes a Sly Dig at Drake for Painting His Nails Pink: “Reason I Deny Meeting…”

Andrew Tate is infamous for his controversies online. The former professional kickboxer’s strong opinion about the functioning of men and women in society has got him in trouble several times. He is even banned from several social media platforms, except Twitter, for the same. However, nothing seemed to have had an effect on Tate and he remained. He continues to do the same. Recently on his radar, was the famous Canadian rapper Drake.

Advertisement

The billionaire rapper is presently prepping for his upcoming tour, ‘It’s All a Blur,’ alongside 21 Savage. Amidst that, Drake seems to be having some fun, and he recently posted about his new nail paints. However, it didn’t sit well with Tate.

What did Andrew Tate say about Drake?

Drake is in the city, apparently lounging with his buddies, ahead of his tour, which begins on July 5 in Chicago. He recently posted an Instagram story in which he flaunted a bright-colored watch and pink nails.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1676248290646454274?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Following that, a Twitter page reposted the video on the platform and asked for people’s thoughts on it. While reacting to the same, Tate, aka ‘Cobra’ seemed a bit off. He is very opposed to men doing things that are traditionally associated with women. As a result, the former professional kickboxer chastised the Canadian rapper. Tate said:

“Theres a reason I deny meeting all the famous people who try to meet me.”

Although Tate hasn’t clearly mentioned anything, it isn’t rocket science to understand that he was taking a jibe at Drake. However, this is not the first time Tate has been critical of such behavior. On Twitter, he is frequently seen denouncing woke culture and the trans community.

Advertisement

Also, this is not the first time Andrew Tate has taken a dig at a famous personality.

Tate goes off on Kim Kardashian for her confession

A few months ago, famous TV personality Kim Kardashian made a confession regarding her insecurities in the bedroom. The model admitted that she is a ‘lights off’ type in bed.

Tate, on the other hand, appeared unconcerned with her revelation. He responded to the news with two words on his official Twitter account. Tate was obviously mocking Kardashian.

Furthermore, on the same platform, the former professional kickboxer jibed at Cardi B and Meghan Markle. That said, Tate appears to be the same no matter what the consequences he doesn’t think before speaking.

What are your thoughts on jibes at famous personalities? What do you guys think about his tweet on Drake?