Arman Tsarukyan Next Fight: Is He Fighting Renato Moicano Next?

UFC’s lightweight division consists of up-and-coming contenders. With Islam Makhachev being the champion, it’s interesting to see who fights him next. Beneil Dariush and Charles Olivera are set to face each other. This would be an epic fight as both fighters are at the highest level you would get in the 155-pound division. Justin Gaethji is in line with a win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286. The one interesting name in the mix is Arman Tsarukyan, and the fans want to know if he is fighting Renato Moicano next?

Arman Tsarukyan is currently ranked number 8 in the world. Renato Moicano is ranked number 13 in the UFC lightweight division.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Renato Moicano Next?

According to the UFC, Arman Tsarukyan and Renato Moicano will be facing each other on April 29 at UFC Fight Night. These two lightweights will be the main event for the night. The main event is undoubtedly a banger as both the fighters bring action everytime they fight.

Arman Tsarukyan has also fought the current champion Islam Makhachev but came up short. Many believe he can do it against the champ and get the victory. Tsarukyan has fought many other fighters in the UFC. Joel Alvarez, Matt Frevola, Damir Ismagulov are some fighters that Tsarukyan has impressive wins over

Moicano on the other hand is a tall lightweight who is dangerous. He has wins against Jai Herbert, Alexander Hernandez, Brad riddle etc. He has fought some great fighters in the UFC. His record is impressive with 17 wins and 5 losses with 1 no contest.

This fight would be a step down for Arman Tsarukyan as he is fighting a lower ranked opponent. If he is able to secure the victory his stock would only go up as Moicano is been along for a long time. Tsarukyan also has an impressive record of 19 wins and 3 losses as he gets ready to make a statement on April 29.

What will the winner get?

The winner of this fight could land up in a good spot. The one who secures a victory might get to fight a top 5 from the 155-pound division. This opportunity is what they have been working their whole life for. These two fighters will be ready to make the case for themselves.

The 155 pound division is such that can have anyone as a champion from top 5 fighters. After defeating Volkanovski in a close decision, the champ Islam Makhachev is waiting for the next contender.

Will it be the winner of Charles Olivera and Beneil Dariush or will it be either Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethji. These four fighters are the crème de la crème of the 155-pound division, and we find out who gets the shot soon.

What’s your prediction?