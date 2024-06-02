Arman Tsarukyan vs. Khamzat Chimaev – UFC Stars to Don ‘Coach Cap’ for Russian Version of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

The UFC may be the one to introduce the concept of a fighting-based television reality show with ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. But currently, they aren’t the only ones operating such a show. A Russian media house is all set to launch the third season of their version of TUF named ‘Hype Reality 3’ with Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev as coaches.

Several UFC stars, from Brock Lesnar to Conor McGregor have appeared as coaches in TUF’s seasons. The UFC also produces several other versions of The Ultimate Fighter, including a Brazilian, a Latin American, and a few others.

But UFC fans may be startled after knowing that Dana White and Co.’s idea of producing a fight-based reality TV show is being adopted by media houses worldwide. The fact that ‘Hype Media’ chose Tsarukyan and Chimaev as the coaches comes as an even bigger shock.

The caption to ‘Alfredo Auditore’s’ Instagram post read,

“Officially. Khamzat Chimaev’s team against Arman Tsarukyan’s team in season 3 of Hype Reality.”

Well, having these two famous UFC stars will certainly garner a lot of eyeballs to ‘Hype Reality 3’. But both of these fighters can be really quick to fly off the shelves. This may not be something that the Hype Reality 3 authorities will want.

Hype Reality may have a tough time controlling Tsarukyan and Chimaev’s tempers

Most fans may already know about Chimaev’s attitude of never backing down from a fight. The Chechen Wold had even once mistaken UFC welterweight Joaquin Buckley for a fan and was ready to throw down even in a public place. While Darren Till’s presence made it hilarious, things could have gone wrong very quick.

On the other hand, Tsarukyan showed us a glace of his savageness at the UFC 300 when he threw a straight right at a fan during his walkout to the octagon for his fight against Charles Oliveira.

Most UFC fans may have witnessed Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson smashing the door during his time in TUF. And while it was a very long time ago, the moment has been immortalized in our memory. So if these two volatile fighters really feel like it, ‘Hype Reality 3’ authorities might have a hard time controlling them.

That said, it would be hella entertaining.