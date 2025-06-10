mobile app bar

UFC Champ Merab Dvalishvili Sends Apology to Weeping Sean O’Malley Fan Just Released from Surgery

Allan Binoy
Published

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) reacts after defeating Sean O’Malley (not pictured) in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center.

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) reacts after defeating Sean O’Malley (not pictured) in a bantamweight title fight during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

This UFC fan’s day went from bad to worse when Sean O’Malley fought Merab Dvalishvili for a bantamweight title rematch at UFC 316. Not only did he have to undergo surgery during the main card, he also got recorded watching O’Malley get tapped out by the Georgian champion.

His girlfriend did him a solid by recording the main event fight so he could watch it when he was up and about. Consequently, to make the event even more memorable, she ended up recording his reaction to the result. And it made for some hilarious viewing.

The fan in question was still feeling the effects of the anesthesia and was in an almost toddler-like mood. His girlfriend then broke the news to him: ‘Suga’ got choked out in the third round of the fight.

That’s when the waterworks started, the fan couldn’t get a hold of himself, and he broke out crying, denying anything he was hearing. He even went as far as to say, “I hate Merab” for beating his favorite fighter.

The UFC bantamweight champion was mentioned so many times in the comments section of the video that he somehow ended up watching it and then commented on the post saying, “I’m sorry.”

What more could the champ say to an already disappointed fan?

Meanwhile, after spending years hearing about fans complain about his style of fighting, ‘The Machine‘ finally seems to have won them over.

Dvalishvili’s touching speech

The O’Malley victory over the weekend marked Merab’s second dominant win over the former champ and his 13th win in a row, a huge milestone, making him join the ranks of Jon Jones, Khabib, and others.

Following his victory, the first thing he did is jump out of the octagon and greet US President Donald Trump, and Dana White. He then gave one of the most motivational speeches by a fighter. And as someone who came from nothing and worked for everything he has, he meant every word of it.

“I came from nothing, I’m so grateful to inspire so many young generations, to show my example. It doesn’t matter what you have, as long as you know where you’re going and you have a goal. And guys, please believe in your dreams and follow it, work for it, and everything is possible, like I did, you can do it too,” the elated champion said.

The fans seem to be slowly loving the idea of having Merab as a champion. He’s not too flashy, doesn’t talk trash a lot, he works hard, stays active, and does not cherry-pick his opponents. Besides, Merab wants to keep his promise of fighting again this year, which will make it his third title defense in the calendar year!

