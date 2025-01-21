“Ate Rock for Breakfast”: UFC Boss Dana White Shares Shocking Photo of Son Aidan with Bloodied Nose

Whether it’s riding with sharks, surfing massive waves, tearing it up in NitroCross, or carving down snowy slopes on a snowboard, young Aidan White has a taste for excitement. And that sometimes leads to getting a bloody nose. Not a bad trade-off, especially since it makes him feature on his father Dana White’s proud Instagram stories.

Aidan recently found himself on the receiving end of a rough tumble while snowboarding with friends. And Mr. White took to Instagram to post a photo of the injury on his story.

“Ate rock for breakfast.”

Dana White’s son Aiden White cuts his nose in what seems to be a Snowboarding incident. pic.twitter.com/MOO0LPEAgL — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) January 21, 2025

As they say, scars are just proof of a life lived fully, and for Aidan, this latest incident is just par for the course. And as far as the UFC bossman is concerned, he sees far worse injuries on a regular basis. And on more than a few occasions, it hasn’t even been from inside the octagon.

Take bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili for example. He had once decided it would be a good idea to jump headfirst into a frozen lake. Naturally, it ended in disaster and he had to be hospitalized for busting his head open.

This is when I knew Merab would never get knocked out

https://t.co/qaVqZzq7na — IceHawk (@IceHawk_) January 19, 2025

Another example would be lightweight title contender Arman Tsarukyan. Just hours before his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, the Armenian fighter pulled out of the event. Why? He had hurt his back.

Some fighters and fans alike joked that he had done so while showing off a contortionist act for influencer Nina Marie Daniele.

Arman Tsarukyan just FOUR days ago, with an existing back injury, trying to impress Nina Drama. You can’t make this sh*t up pic.twitter.com/JfCgA8VkfP — Pedro Yan (@QuisqueyanoMMA) January 17, 2025

But the UFC president didn’t it that funny.

Tsarukyan responds to White’s comments

After UFC 311, White made it clear that Tsarukyan would not be next in line for a shot at Makhachev’s lightweight title when he returns. Despite being considered a top contender, White’s comments suggested that Tsarukyan needed to prove himself once again to secure his place at the top of the division.

Tsarukyan, understandably disappointed told Ariel Helwani that he would have made it to the fight if he could only walk.

“Maybe a doctor told him I could fight, I don’t know… I wanted to be in this fight more than anyone. Even if I lost but looked good… I could have made good money, but I couldn’t walk.”

Arman Tsarukyan on Dana White’s reaction to him not fighting at UFC 311: “Maybe a doctor told him I could fight, I don’t know… I wanted to be in this fight more than anyone. Even if I lost but looked good… I could have made good money, but I couldn’t walk.” pic.twitter.com/gGD0m8D1PM — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 20, 2025

The setback reportedly stems from an injury that prevented Tsarukyan from fighting, a situation entirely beyond his control. Despite the frustration of losing his #1 contender spot because of circumstances he couldn’t influence, Tsarukyan remains resolute in his determination to climb back to the top.

The Armenian has since stated that he is willing to fight anybody they put in front of him next, showcasing the grit and resolve that has earned him a place among the division’s elite.

While he may need to go ‘back to the drawing board,’ as White suggested, his talent and relentless drive can ensure that he won’t be out of title contention for long.