mobile app bar

“Ate Rock for Breakfast”: UFC Boss Dana White Shares Shocking Photo of Son Aidan with Bloodied Nose

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dana White

Dana White
CRedits: Intsgram

Whether it’s riding with sharks, surfing massive waves, tearing it up in NitroCross, or carving down snowy slopes on a snowboard, young Aidan White has a taste for excitement. And that sometimes leads to getting a bloody nose. Not a bad trade-off, especially since it makes him feature on his father Dana White’s proud Instagram stories.

Aidan recently found himself on the receiving end of a rough tumble while snowboarding with friends. And Mr. White took to Instagram to post a photo of the injury on his story.

“Ate rock for breakfast.”

 

As they say, scars are just proof of a life lived fully, and for Aidan, this latest incident is just par for the course. And as far as the UFC bossman is concerned, he sees far worse injuries on a regular basis. And on more than a few occasions, it hasn’t even been from inside the octagon.

Take bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili for example. He had once decided it would be a good idea to jump headfirst into a frozen lake. Naturally, it ended in disaster and he had to be hospitalized for busting his head open.

Another example would be lightweight title contender Arman Tsarukyan. Just hours before his fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311, the Armenian fighter pulled out of the event. Why? He had hurt his back.

Some fighters and fans alike joked that he had done so while showing off a contortionist act for influencer Nina Marie Daniele.

But the UFC president didn’t it that funny.

Tsarukyan responds to White’s comments

After UFC 311, White made it clear that Tsarukyan would not be next in line for a shot at Makhachev’s lightweight title when he returns. Despite being considered a top contender, White’s comments suggested that Tsarukyan needed to prove himself once again to secure his place at the top of the division.

Tsarukyan, understandably disappointed told Ariel Helwani that he would have made it to the fight if he could only walk.

“Maybe a doctor told him I could fight, I don’t know… I wanted to be in this fight more than anyone. Even if I lost but looked good… I could have made good money, but I couldn’t walk.”

The setback reportedly stems from an injury that prevented Tsarukyan from fighting, a situation entirely beyond his control. Despite the frustration of losing his #1 contender spot because of circumstances he couldn’t influence, Tsarukyan remains resolute in his determination to climb back to the top.

The Armenian has since stated that he is willing to fight anybody they put in front of him next, showcasing the grit and resolve that has earned him a place among the division’s elite.

While he may need to go ‘back to the drawing board,’ as White suggested, his talent and relentless drive can ensure that he won’t be out of title contention for long.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these