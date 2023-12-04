Dana White Sons: Everything We Need To Know About the UFC President’s Children

Dana White is a name synonymous with the UFC. Under his leadership the company seen news heights when it comes to viewership and revenues. The organisation transformed from nearing bankruptcy to making billions all due to White’s relentless efforts.

In 2016 Endeavor took the controlling power in the UFC by acquiring the majority of shares. A few years later in 2021 Endeavor bought the remaining shares to gain full control. With all the developments taking place, White still remained as the prominent name of the UFC retaining his position as the President. Endeavor has now merged WWE and the UFC to form TKO with White remaining the head honcho of the UFC.

Dana White stands with net worth of around $500 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Even though his professional life is all well known to the public his family life is not. He has quite a private life when it comes to his family and is not very active when it comes to sharing about it.

White married Anne White in 1996 and have been together for 27 years now. The couple met each other in middle school and graduated from Hermon High School in 1987. They currently reside in Las Vegas.

More About: Dana White Sons and Family

The UFC president has a beautiful family, but he is not quite open when it comes to sharing his personal life with the public. He has three kids, two sons Dana White III and Aidan White and one daughter Savannah White.

Just like their father, his sons are sports fanatics. Both Aidan White and White III are trained in Muay Thai. Both his sons are quite active on social media and often share pictures with their father Dana White.

His son Dana III is 21-year-old and has a passion for playing football. He has been active in sports since his second grade and played flag football too. He currently plays football for San Diego Toreros football as a quarterback at #38.

His son Aidan is 18 years old and was born on July 18, 2002. Aidan made his amateur boxing debut in the year 2018 and fought in a 130-pound weight class.

White also has a daughter named Savannah White. She maintains a very low profile and not much is known about her.

The UFC president has been on quite a roller coaster when it comes to his professional life. His business skills are quite magical as he took UFC from rags to riches, and we couldn’t agree more.