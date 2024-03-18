“Babe, You’re Always Going To”: Ex-Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Shares Dana White’s Heartwarming Gesture Post UFC Exit

Arianny Celeste reveals that Dana White has always got her back despite retiring as a UFC ring girl. Celeste is a fan favorite and has been a part of the UFC for close to two decades now. However, she recently decided to retire from being a ring girl and is now focusing on hosting. She states she “outgrew” the whole ring girl thing after doing it for so many years. However, she reveals she still has a good relationship with the UFC president as well as Jon Anik.

In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Arianny Celeste sat down to talk about everything from her UFC career to her future plans now that she has retired. The interviewer then asked her if there were any special messages she received from anyone inside the organization that she appreciated. This was when Celeste mentioned about Dana White. Here’s what she had to say about Dana White’s message,

“Dana called me and he was like, ‘you know what babe you’re always gonna be in the UFC whatever you want, if it goes within the company, I have your back and you’ll always be a part of the UFC.”

Celeste also spoke about how Jon Anik gave her nothing but words of appreciation following her decision to retire. These two people from the organization really supported her decision and Dana White even offered to help her out in any way he can. In the same interview, Arianny Celeste revealed why she retired as a ring girl and quietly exited the UFC to focus on hosting. She is now looking to start afresh in a new chapter of her life.

Arianny Celeste reveals what made her retire from being an UFC ring girl

Arianny Celeste is arguably the most famous UFC ring girl. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and has built quite a fanbase for herself. Thus, turning away from a profession that has given her so much might seem perplexing. However, Celeste spoke about what drove her to retire from being a UFC ring girl in the interview with MMA Junkie Radio. She said,

“I feel like I outgrew the whole ring girl thing and I became a woman I became a mom. I was like there has to be something that I can do that’s a little bit more fulfilling within the company.”

She went on to state that she pitched a show idea to Dana White and the UFC president loved it. Celeste will now be launching her own show with the UFC soon.

As for now, Arianny Celeste is jet-setting around the world with her son as she gets some deserved time off from her ring girl duties.