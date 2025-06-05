Ilia Topuria Declares ‘Historic’ Event as He Steps Into Dana White-Like Role Ahead of Charles Oliveira Bout

Just weeks out from his return at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria has taken on the role of an enforcer, it seems, ahead of what he describes as a “historic” combat sports event.
Topuria, a former undisputed featherweight champion, will headline the promotion’s annual International Fight Week flagship card at the end of the month.
Competing for the vacant lightweight crown, Topuria will make his sophomore walk at the weight class, taking on former undisputed gold holder Charles Oliveira. Hoping to land himself a second Octagon crown just five years into his promotional tenure, the unbeaten Spanish finisher is expected to enter his pairing with former champion Oliveira as a significant favorite.
But with preparations limited away from his long-time Climent Club ahead of his title fight return, Topuria has taken time out of his training camp in Spain to promote another event.
Placed front and center following a press event for the WOW FC MMA event, Topuria acted in similar roles to UFC CEO, Dana White, as well as Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard — with opponents facing off pre-fight.
And in an interesting detail, Topuria may have a real position in a similar role in the near future — as he admits his career in combat sports will be over before too long.
Topuria lays out retirement plan
Drawing similarities to bitter rival Conor McGregor for his face-off positioning — similar to the BKFC shareholders’ involvement in the promotion’s press events, Topuria may lead down a similar path.
Currently at 28 years of age, the Spanish knockout ace has stunningly revealed that within just two years, he may call time on his combat sports career.
That would bring Topuria to just 30 years of age, but his plan involves total domination of the Octagon. Creating some massive history in the process.
Already having struck gold at the featherweight limit, Topuria has the chance to become a two-weight titleholder this month at UFC 316 at the lightweight limit.
To boot, with rival Islam Makhachev set for a welterweight leap, it would be unwise to rule out a Topuria move to 170lbs in a bid to chase the pound-for-pound number one a division higher once more.
It would certainly be on the cards, considering nobody has ever done it before him. Besides, the Spaniard doesn’t seem to have any financial woes to speak. And even though he has shied away from talking about it, in 2024, it was reported that he had a $2 million gym in his house.
In fact, before his fight with Max Holloway, UFC veteran Daniel Cormier had even asked him about it.
“You just won the title. How can you have that much money?” DC had asked him. In response, the Spaniard claimed that he had other business ventures outside the UFC.
So, as far as retirement is concerned, Topuria claims he doesn’t have a real answer at hand but will continue to fight as long as he enjoys it.
“Right now, I want to become a lightweight world champion, I want to hold that belt too. So, I don’t know what’s going to happen then if I’m going to keep motivated,” he said.