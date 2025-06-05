Ilia Topuria Declares ‘Historic’ Event as He Steps Into Dana White-Like Role Ahead of Charles Oliveira Bout

Just weeks out from his return at UFC 317, Ilia Topuria has taken on the role of an enforcer, it seems, ahead of what he describes as a “historic” combat sports event.

Topuria, a former undisputed featherweight champion, will headline the promotion’s annual International Fight Week flagship card at the end of the month.

Competing for the vacant lightweight crown, Topuria will make his sophomore walk at the weight class, taking on former undisputed gold holder Charles Oliveira. Hoping to land himself a second Octagon crown just five years into his promotional tenure, the unbeaten Spanish finisher is expected to enter his pairing with former champion Oliveira as a significant favorite.

But with preparations limited away from his long-time Climent Club ahead of his title fight return, Topuria has taken time out of his training camp in Spain to promote another event.

Placed front and center following a press event for the WOW FC MMA event, Topuria acted in similar roles to UFC CEO, Dana White, as well as Sean Shelby, and Mick Maynard — with opponents facing off pre-fight.

“In just two days, we’ll witness a historic event at WOW 20,” Topuria said in a post on his official Instagram account. “Who are your winners?”