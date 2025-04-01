Ex-UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Wholesome Eid Gesture, Hands Out Sweets to Kids

Khabib Nurmagomedov steps on the scale for the ceremonialweigh-in at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2

Whether it’s mentoring young athletes, giving back to his community, or just being a solid role model, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov always finds ways to make an impact beyond the Octagon. With the celebration of Eid, Khabib once again showed his generous spirit.

Khabib has often been praised for his charitable nature. His former teammate, Daniel Cormier, had even revealed that years ago, when he had sent some kids from his academy to Dagestan, Khabib had taken on their responsibility by himself.

He had not only ensured that they had the best training, but he had also paid for their hotels, meals, clothes, and anything else they needed in the Dagestani mountains.

In the same spirit, one that also perfectly captured the essence of the holiday, the 29-0 retired fighter was seen handing out sweets to kids yesterday, bringing smiles and joy to everyone around.

In a video shared online, Nurmagomedov was seen attending to several children lined up to meet the MMA legend.

The video inspired a plethora of reactions from fans, ranging from “Khabib is the best” to “Looks like he’s giving money out, bless him.”

Others, who didn’t particularly want to comment on an act of generosity captured on camera, had jokes to crack.

“Those are not kids. That’s the entire flyweight division”, said an Instagram user.

Another fan, seemingly in need to some sugar himself, asked, “Send me location brothers.”

As a devout Muslim, Khabib has to donate 2.5% of his income to those in need every year. However, the MMA legend has often gone far beyond that to lend a helping hand.

A closer look at Khabib’s charitable acts over the years

One of his significant contributions is his close involvement with a drug rehabilitation center in Dagestan. Collaborating with his training partner, Magomedzaid Zaidov—a former addict turned MMA fighter—Khabib has played a pivotal role in rehabilitating individuals battling addiction.

Zaidov highlighted Khabib’s dedication, noting, “Khabib himself is very closely involved in the process of helping drug addicts… He helped a lot of people.“

Expanding his philanthropic reach, Khabib partnered with Human Appeal and the US Miftaah Institute to raise funds aimed at constructing homes for Syrian families displaced by conflict.

Khabib has also collaborated with Class A Events and Human Appeal to host events in the UK, raising funds for flood relief efforts in Pakistan. ​

In the realm of sports philanthropy, Khabib auctioned his UFC 242 fight-worn T-shirt, raising $100,000 for Dustin Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Through these diverse initiatives, Khabib continues to embody the spirit of generosity, leveraging his platform to support and uplift communities worldwide.​