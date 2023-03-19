Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate Offered Afghani Citizenship by ‘Taliban’ PR Dept. to Protect Them From ‘The Matrix’

Andrew Tate has been one of the most talked-about names over the past year. The former professional kickboxer gained popularity during the pandemic. However, he was banned from the most popular social media because of his controversial opinions. Later in December 2022, Tate was detained from his mansion in Romania, on suspicion of money laundering and human trafficking along with his brother Tristan Tate, and they have already spent more than two months behind bars.

Despite the happenings, the popularity of the Tate brothers is still growing. They are a topic of discussion for man. Now it seems the Tate brothers are on the radar of The Taliban. Recently, in a rather shocking revelation, the public relations department of the Taliban presented the Tate brothers with an interesting offer.

Taliban offers Andrew Tate and Tristan Afghani Citizenship

The Public Relations department of Taliban’s official Twitter account recently took to the platform to reveal that they are willing to offer the Tate brothers Afghani citizenship. They suggested that their “masculine” passport will give them protection against the Matrix.

Once released, We intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations. #FreeTheTates #FreeTopGs #AndrewTate pic.twitter.com/1nKroNDngQ — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 18, 2023

“Once released, we intend to welcome the #Tate brothers to Afghanistan and make them honorary Afghan citizens. Our masculine passport will provide them with the best possible protection against kidnapping by #Matrix affiliated nations.” the account wrote.

It’s safe to say that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate wouldn’t have seen this coming. However, they are yet to officially respond and it will be interesting to see if they accept Afghani citizenship if and when released from prison.

UFC star claims Andrew Tate’s comments should not be considered offensive

Andrew Tate has built his persona as somebody who isn’t afraid to speak his mind. However, the same has led to him making controversial statements constantly. As a result, he is believed to be misogynistic and even detrimental to the younger audience.

However, Sean O’Malley does not seem to agree with the public sentiment. In a recent episode of The BroMalley show, ‘Suga’ suggested that many women misunderstand the former professional kickboxer.

According to Sean O’Malley, Andrew Tate’s opinions are just a tool for him to build an onion persona and they shouldn’t be considered offensive. Instead, O’Malley claims to find Tate’s remarks amusing until and unless he truly means it.

Moreover, the UFC star also revealed that the former kickboxer seemed to have a very highly respected personality when he met him in person last year. That said, it’s safe to say that ‘Suga’ has offered an interesting take on the matter.

What are your thoughts on the arrest of the Tate brothers? What do you think about the Taliban’s offer and Sean O’Malley’s words for Tate?