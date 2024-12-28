Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Advised to Stay ‘Retired’ After Fighter Enters UFC Drug Testing Pool

May 8, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Donald Cerrone (R) kicks Alex Morono (L) in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Handout Photo via Imagn Images

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s decision to re-enter the UFC’s drug testing pool has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Cerrone, who retired from the UFC in 2022, openly used performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) after leaving the sport and even underwent a hair transplant.

Now, with a potential comeback on the horizon, the beloved MMA veteran hasn’t exactly got good publicity from his latest move.

Donald Cerrone has re-entered the UFC’s drug testing pool and is targetting a return in summer 2025 “Probably June, July we will make the comeback. Coming back for two more. Just two more. I want 50 fights in the UFC.” (via. @BetOnline_ag) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/nIFnwbYojp — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 27, 2024

Many fans believe Cerrone should stay retired, citing his legacy and concern for his well-being.

They always stay too long — Jason Verdi (@jlverdi) December 27, 2024

Just to lose 2 more ‍♂️. Already has a hall of fame career. Just stay retired. — Jason Langhan (@Jlanghan) December 27, 2024

Some fans pointed to the turning point in Cerrone’s career, with one remarking, “He hasn’t been the same since he got wrecked by a shoulder.”

Others, however, have entertained the idea of a comeback, albeit with reservations. “This is a terrible idea, but if it’s what he wants, Cowboy vs. Nick Diaz or Tony Ferguson are the best options,” one fan suggested.

Another joked, “Let him and Chandler get as juicy as they want and then have them fight.” Some fans even critiqued the system, with one commenting, “More fighters should ‘retire,’ freely juice, then come back 6 months later.”

The consensus largely leans toward concerns for Cerrone’s health and legacy, with many hoping he considers the long-term implications of stepping back into the octagon.

But fans of the sport aren’t the only ones with this viewpoint. UFC president Dana White can be added to this list of naysayers.

White is not happy with Cerrone’s retirement U-turn

Two months ago, in a press conference following the Contender Series, White questioned Cerrone’s motivation behind returning to UFC. Indirectly, he ridiculed his statement of wanting to come out of retirement, only so that he can reach the milestone of fighting in 50 UFC bouts.

“I hate it. Love him, hate that…..He retired. For what? What’s left to prove? If you want to make money, let’s figure something else out.”

Cerrone’s illustrious career, which earned him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame in 2023, ended on a rough note, with six losses and one no-contest in his final seven bouts.

White believes that the very reason behind Cerrone being so beloved in the community, might go against him if he makes that comeback. He is also a firm believer in the fact that when a sportsperson retires, there is a solid reason behind it.

“He’s beloved because the guy goes to war, and he’s been in wars for years. It’s time to not go to war anymore.”

While Cerrone hasn’t explicitly stated that money is his primary motivator, White suggested exploring other ways to secure his future outside of fighting.

“If it’s about money, then he can do something else. Let’s figure that out now instead of three years from now,” White remarked.

Unless Cerrone can convince White otherwise, it seems unlikely that the ‘Cowboy’ will step back into the octagon. Even if Cerrone passes the drug test, White is adamant that he should focus on what comes next and leave fighting behind for good.