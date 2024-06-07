“Been Crying Like a Baby”: UFC’s Sean Strickland Grieves Over Pet Dog’s Passing As Israel Adesanya Catches Strays

UFC 293 SYDNEY, Israel Adesanya of Nigeria (right) and Sean Strickland of the USA during the Middleweight Title bout of UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, September 10, 2023. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDANxHIMBRECHTSx 20230910001839941525

Sean Strickland is down in the dumps after the passing of his “oldest friend”. The former middleweight king recently took to his social media, to let off some steam and mourn the death of his dog’s unfortunate passing.

In his own words, ‘Tarzan’ is having a tough time coping with the loss of his 14-year-old companion. In fact, on his “X” he revealed that this has left him in shambles with the outspoken fighter breaking down weeping on and off for eight hours!

“Had to put down a 14-year-old dog… My first dog. My oldest friend. Man, I’ve been crying like a baby on and off for eight hours. Eyes swollen and ovaries hurtin’, haha.”

Had to put down a 14 year old dog….

Strickland being himself, used a bit of sarcasm at the end but the fighter seems genuinely hurt because of his furry friend’s untimely passing. Akin to any dog parent, Strickland had a unique bond with his canine, and these tragic turn of events seemed to have taken a toll on him.

However, amidst this, Strickland did not miss out when he got an opportunity to take shots at his former rival Israel Adesanya.

Sean Strickland takes a dig at Izzy despite being in sorrow

It looks like his rivalry with former champion, Israel Adesanya is a never-ending tale despite squashing the beef in the cage. The American defeated the Kiwi using his classic walk-down pressure tactic. While we thought that was the end of their rivalry, it looks like Strickland is back again poking ‘The Stylebender’ with a sly one below the belt.

Strickland wants his shot at the title again and even though Izzy doesn’t have it right now, he’s always in the picture and a victory against him is a guaranteed title shot.