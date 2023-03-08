Fearing the ‘Drake Curse’ TikTok Star Bryce Hall Avoided Betting on Jon Jones at UFC 285

The Drake Curse had TikTok star Bryce Hall petrified, so much so that the 23-year-old avoided gambling on Jon Jones for his heavyweight debut. Drake has made the headlines over the past couple of years for all the wrong reasons. The five-time grammy award winner began gambling on sporting events in the recent past. Needless to say, his gambling addiction became the talk of the town.

From the UFC events to the World Cup, the rapper bets on sporting events that are favorable for him to win. Or, he places these bets depending on the affiliation he has with the athlete.

His betting escapades have rewarded him handsomely. However, more often than not, they have backfired. In addition, the Canadian’s bets on certain athletes do not payout a dividend for the Six God himself, nor the athlete.

Leading the general public to assume it was the ‘Drake Curse’. The term has now been refined to indicate that any sports athlete that Drake bets on is bound to lose.

While this presumption may not stop the vast majority from indulging in gambling themselves, it did halt a certain influencer from delving into the activity. The ‘Drake Curse’ terrified Tiktoker Bryce Hall from placing a wager on Jon Jones.

Also read: A Collection of the Most Cryptic Andrew Tate Tweets Since his Arrest

Bryce Hall abstained from gambling on Jon Jones due to the Drake Curse!

Bryce Hall had interacted with a few fans following the conclusion of the main event on Saturday night. The American had revealed that he had placed a bet on Gane.

Hall’s rationale was sound. He believed that Jones’ three-year layoff could have factored against him, given that the Frenchman has been active in the past year. Hall went on to state that the ‘Drake Curse’ played a role in his opting to gamble on Gane.

Speaking of the main event and gambling, Hall said,

“Way too fast. I mean, I expected it…I put it (Money) on Gane because I was just thinking, like, okay, three years inactive…But I guess we’re just wrong. Can’t bet against Jon Jones. And also, I saw Drake. He did his bet like on Jon Joens, and I didn’t want to go with the Drake Curse, so yea, I lost money. Thanks, Drake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inside Fighting (@insidefighting)

The Drake Curse has taken its toll on a fair share of athletes. The narrative surrounding the trend rose to prominence when Conor McGregor clashed with former UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old’s prediction was right this past weekend. Drake pledged a sum of $500,000 on Jones to win via submission and knockout. He placed them as two different bets. Fortunately for the music artist, the gamble paid off.

Also read: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father’s Bold Prediction About Jon Jones in Heavyweight Came True at UFC 285

Some of the events that the Drake Curse has worked on!

The ‘Drake Curse’ has arrived at a situation beyond the realms of affecting those involved in the bet, and the curse has now obtained a stronghold over anyone gambling at the event. The past years have reassured fight fans that Drake is indeed a meticulous supporter of the sport.

Last year, the rapper had placed a bet on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington. Unfortunately, Gamebred was dominated for five rounds by Chaos.

In 2022 itself, Drizzy placed another bet on France to beat Argentina in the coveted FIFA World Cup Final. That bet didn’t materialize as well. Hopefully, for Drake, he can now utilize the weekend’s exploits as a stepping stone for future success!

Also read: Po*n Star Kendra Lust Thanks Dana White as She Shares Moment With Jake Gyllenhaal at UFC 285