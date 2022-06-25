“Before the boy damages himself, let’s take that money out” – Jorge Masvidal wants to face Conor McGregor in a big money match before he “overdoses”

Jorge Masvidal presents Conor McGregor’s “Bad Mother F *****” offer that he might be really interested for his return fight.

Jorge Masvidal aka “Gamebred” has talked about wanting to fight Conor McGregor before and is still interested in making that happen, but believes it should happen soon before McGregor’s rock star gets better for him.

In an interview with Blockasset, Masvidal stated, “I obviously want to smash Conor’s face before this guy overdoses on cocaine and the war doesn’t happen and I can’t get all that easy money.” “Before the boy damages himself or anyone else, let’s take that money out, get it out of the way, and sell out the ones who pay the most if they look. Due to the fact that I have children, I just went “boom” and received the check. I’m in desperate need of cash.

Jorge Masvidal Current Situation

Currently, Masvidal is facing off-cue issues as he currently in court with his rival Colby Covington after being charged with fatal battery damage and allegations of Covington’s attack in Miami. Beach, Fla., This past March.

McGregor has been involved in a number of legal battles over the past few years, including two separate counts of sexual harassment and incarceration in Florida and his native Dublin-related civil strife. He is still one of MMA’s most popular players and his opponents were waiting for his return as he recovered from a broken leg during a fight with Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Masvidal was asked if he would put his “BMF” title on the line against McGregor. If his rivals asked for it and he replied that it was possible at the right price.

Jorge Masvidal Callout to Conor McGregor

Masvidal said, “I will only remove the BMF belt with a nasty *********** m and some cash. “You’re ***********, you’ve got money. Let’s put some money away and get some escrow. I set aside a few million, a million, and I came up with a cherry on top that looked like a belt. A terrible m ********** can do that to obtain this money. It exists, but it should abide by my laws because I appear to be a despot wearing that belt. ”

If McGregor’s war doesn’t happen, Masvidal has again expressed interest in a fight with Gilbert Burns or a repeat with Stephen Thompson.

There is also an outside chance that past Masvidal rival Leon Edwards upset welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. In August. And if Edward could give Masvidal a chance to settle his bull in the title fight, he too could jump at that chance.

“That’s something intangible,” Masvidal said. “Will I refuse to fight for the title? No. I will fix my ass and get ready for this criminal and give everything I have to break his face. Lots of intangibles, a lot of things can happen. I might prepare No. 10 of the world and suddenly I am fighting for the world championship.

“Remember, I am Jorge Masvidal, the same guy who won this World Cup in six days’ notice during the [Coronavirus] epidemic and flew all over the world to throw that war. What I tell you I do not even know what I will do. I’m not predictable like that. I will always go with the best options. “

The Fight possibility

Despite all the uncertainty about his legal case and the plans of his welterweight peers. Masvidal is adamant that he will book a fight before the end of 2022.

Masvidal stated, “I would say I would like to be [at Madison Square Garden] in December. “November and December most likely. I’m sure I’ll get better this year. I don’t want to talk about it too much, but as you are aware, I do have issues and obligations. However, I’ll be there.

