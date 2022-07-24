Before UFC 277 The “Fire” Theory of Julianna Pea is confirmed by Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes, the former UFC women’s featherweight champion, has affirmed Julianna Pena appraisal of their fight in December 2021 to be accurate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Amanda Nunes🦁 (@amanda_leoa)



At UFC 269, the final pay-per-view of last year, then-two-time champion Nunes entered T-Mobile Arena expecting to add another victim to her lengthy bantamweight reign. And after defending gold five times against stars like Ronda Rousey and Valentina Shevchenko, few thought otherwise.

One woman who did, however, was a challenger. After projecting an air of confidence far from synonymous with the attitude of Nunes’ previous foes, Peña stepped into the Octagon and backed up her words, submitting “the lioness” in the second round.

There has been plenty of talk on both sides since the defeat, with the former champion blaming injuries and a poor training camp and the new 135-pound queen accusing Nunes of not accepting the loss.

But while they may disagree on the reasons behind the outcome and the reaction after the fight, in one respect they share the same opinion.

Amanda Nunes: Julianna Peña Loss returned fire

As the pair prepare for their rematch to headline UFC 277 at the culmination of this year’s season of The Ultimate Fighter, there is a bit of uncertainty among fans about what to expect from Nunes, who has been beaten for the first time. for seven years in the hands of Peña.

Although some wrote Nunes off after the devastating setback, the “Venezuelan Fox” is expecting a focused and motivated “Lioness” on July 30 as he believes the upset loss “lit a fire” under the Brazilian.

This theory has now been confirmed by Nunes herself, who recently admitted during an interview with Laura Sanko that the result was a wake-up call and “very good” for her.

“That match was excellent in every way for me. like, of course, misplacing my belt. I’d prefer to keep my belt. But it also relieved some of my stress, according to Nunes. “I mean, I’ve been fighting, training for important fights, and carrying the belt around for so long. And a lot of it. And it went on for a long time. In my life, everything happened so quickly… and occasionally I have a lot to carry.

“And I also cleared (cleared) the division. No one was there anymore. So of course it’s natural (that) you slow down a little bit,” Nunes added.

Nunes felt like a good amount of pressure had been lifted off her shoulders in the form of 50% of the gold she held, and she learned to enjoy her surroundings more. And after finding her hunger again, the 34-year-old intends to return to the bantamweight throne.

“And then I became all of those things as well; my life improved significantly, and my fundamental needs were met; as a result, I now wish to travel a little.” Also, that. I made history, but I still need to take action, you know? I need to take a moment to enjoy myself, Nunes added.

For UFC 277

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc)



“So I did” (traveling). Naturally, I started creating things and loving what I created around me. If I don’t enjoy it, you know, things will change and I’ll soon grow old. Naturally, I found some enjoyment in it. And in a way, that conflict brought the fire back. You know what, after that argument, it felt like? I’m unable to remove my belt. In this state, I can’t go.

“I pretty much (missed) that fight. So I have to get 100%. I have to get to my camp (how) I want to (train) and jump in there 100%. And if he beats me 100%, OK,” he concluded Nunes.

Just how much of a fire Peña has really lit under Nunes will be answered at UFC 277 when the pair of elite 135lbers head to Dallas for the main event spotlight.

Also Read: Demetrious Johnson Explains How the UFC Trade Benefited Him