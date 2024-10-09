“Still in Shape”: Dana White Reacts to Former UFC Champion Teasing Comeback From Retirement

After UFC 307 wrapped up with impressive victories from Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison, former champion Amanda Nunes has stirred up some excitement by posting a video of herself looking fit and tagging Dana White. The MMA community couldn’t help but wonder if this was a hint at a comeback since Nunes retired in June 2023.

During a recent press conference, White reacted to her post, acknowledging that Nunes looked great and might be teasing a return to the Octagon.

“She’s still in shape,” he said, leaving fans buzzing with speculation about whether we might see the legendary fighter back in action soon. After the conclusion of the recent episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC head Honcho was asked about Nunes’s video and what he made of it.

White only had praises for literally being the greatest female fighter of all time and said that he liked where Nunes’ head was at.

“She looks good. She looks great, looks like she is still in shape so you know where her head is at and I love that about her. There are a lot of things I love about her but I love that about her. She is keeping an eye on who wins the title next. I think she is teasing that she might be interested in coming back.”

Nunes retired last year in June following her win over Irene Aldana. However, she was always open to the idea of returning to the UFC for the right fight.

And it appears that the right fight is soon to be made for the GOAT to make up her mind.

After their respective wins, Harrison and Pena expected to now face each other in a title fight. The winner will most likely face a returning Nunes if she is impressed with what she sees.

Of course, a fight with Harrison will be a lot bigger given her impressive resume and the fact that they were former teammates. Now, while Pena has ducked Harrison on LIVE TV and called out Nunes herself, it is highly unlikely that you get what you want in the UFC.

Harrison hopes for former teammate Nunes to return

Kayla Harrison has her eyes set on becoming the greatest fighter in history, and she’s not shying away from the challenge of facing former champion Amanda Nunes. After Nunes hinted at a potential return from retirement, Harrison expressed her excitement, saying, “Selfishly, I hope she does come back”.

While they were once teammates at American Top Team, Harrison is clear that beating Nunes would be a huge achievement for her career.

As a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Harrison is already at a peak that very few people, very few fighters as a matter of fact can even dream of. She’s gone and conquered PFL and now, in the big leagues, she’s already off to a flying start.

The only thing that’s remaining from her resume is UFC gold and a successful title defense. If she fights Pena and beats her for the 135 lbs title, the MMA community could be looking at one of the greatest matchups in all of combat sports.