Chael Sonnen Says Conor McGregor and Amanda Nunes Are Playing the Same UFC Return Game with Dana White

While ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor sort of made a fool out of the UFC matchmakers by pulling out of his return bout at UFC 303, leaving the promotion stranded, former women’s champion, Amanda Nunes is pulling strings for something similar. At least, that’s what UFC pundit, Chael Sonnen feels.

Sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel, the veteran did not beat around the bush and claimed that ‘The Lioness’ might just be teasing, floating the idea of a return and doesn’t intend on coming back.

“Conor (McGregor) and Amanda Nunes are in some way playing the same game. And Dana (White) was asked about her as well. In fact, Dana said, ‘I don’t know if she’s serious about coming to fight.’ I think she just might be teasing the idea.”

Earlier this week, the Brazilian great took to social media, sending an intriguing message to the UFC head honcho. This has started a row with the MMA fraternity speculating a potential return.

The former champ was seen singing and dancing to the tunes of a Brazilian samba where she changed the lyrics accordingly, essentially tagging Dana and asking the UFC head to “call her”.

Well, does this mean she is actually hinting at a comeback? Well, the bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has already called her out. And even before that, much before that, UFC’s rising star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Kayla Harrison had spoken about her interest in taking on the ‘lioness’.

But this point, nobody can be sure but Uncle Chael thinks she is just teasing the community just like how Conor conned the entire fandom with the UFC 303 stunt. Meanwhile, Dana White weighed in on his thoughts about Nunes and her potential return.

Dana White opens up about Nunes’ possible return

The landscape has changed drastically ever since Amanda Nunes‘ retirement in 2023. Kyala Harrison came onto the UFC scene, captivating the fandom with a stellar debut against veteran champion Holly Holms at UFC 300 and Raquel Pennington claimed the vacant UFC bantamweight title in a fight against Mayra Bueno Silva.

Interestingly, Nunes was watching the action from cageside at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, curious to know who’d occupy her throne. Furthermore, the title changed hands again after the judges awarded a controversial decision win to Julianna Pena (Nunes’ arch nemesis) at UFC 307.

Now coming to the meat of the matter, reflecting on the former champ’s recent social media outing, Uncle Dana said he was happy to see the former fighter in good shape, willing to take on more challengers.

Following DWCS 75, during the post-fight news conference, White shared his thoughts on Nunes with his usual cryptic smile across his face.

“She looks good. She looks great. It looks like she’s still in shape. You know where her head is at and I love that about her. There are a lot of things I love about her – and I love that about her. She’s keeping an eye on who wins the title next and I think she’s teasing that she might be interested in coming back.”

Well, does this mean ‘The Lioness’ is coming back for her belt? Can we expect a trilogy with Pena? Maybe! Maybe not! Please let it be Harrison!