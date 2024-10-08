Julianna Pena’s Call Out Inspires Amanda Nunes to Consider UFC Return and Reach Out to Dana White

The ‘Lioness’ Amanda Nunes is teasing the fans with a return to the octagon. The GOAT retired from the sport in June 2023 due to injuries preventing her from fighting to her full potential. The former champ claimed that she could not kick anymore and her minor shoulder injury was turning into a major one. However, her inner competitor could not just sit idle after Julianna Pena’s recent call out.

The only woman to beat Nunes in the UFC, Pena, just regained her title by beating Raquel Pennington at UFC 307 this weekend. Following this, she decided to call out Nunes.

‘The Lioness’ was definitely watching the fight live, because she then posted a video of her dancing in her fight gear and even tagged UFC President Dana White.

In the video, she seems to be sweating, indicating that she just finished working out. This video has since caused a surge of activity on social media, especially amongst the MMA community.

Fans are now beginning to talk and are speculating about Amanda Nunes‘ return to the octagon to take on Pena once again.

Although, there a fairly better chance they want Nunes to win the title from Pena and then defend it against a rampaging Kayla Harrison. And since it seems like Pena has been dodging the two-time Olympic gold medalist, this might be the only way.

Pena ignores Harrison, calls out Nunes

Pena won via decision against Raquel Pennington in what is being considered a highway robbery thanks to the poor cards from the judges at UFC 307.

Regardless, Dana White wrapped the belt around her waist and she had only one thing to say. Joe Rogan asked her about a potential fight against Kayla Harrison since they had been beefing during the pre-event presser.

But instead of responding to that question, she just called out Nunes instead. Ironically, she accused Nunes oof ducking her and asked her to come back and settle their trilogy fight and referred to it as the greatest fight in MMA history.

Julianna Peña defeated Raquel Pennington via split decision, with the judges scoring it 48-47, 47-48, and 48-47. With this victory, she has become the new UFC Bantamweight Champion! #UFC307 pic.twitter.com/c8a3kXmIp9 — MH Nibir (@mr_mh1nibir_) October 6, 2024

Now, Nunes has achieved everything there is to achieve in the sport. She even avenged her first loss to Pena by absolutely dismantling her in their second fight. So if she does come back, it probably will be with a bigger goal in mind.