UFC Fans Feel Bad for Michael ‘Venom’ Page After Julianna Pena’s Subtle Dig While Naming Hottest Fighter

UFC fans have jumped to the defense of Michael ‘Venom’ Page after this striker seemed to catch a stray shot from current champion, Julianna Pena on the looks department.

Pena, the current undisputed bantamweight queen, is lining up for a potential summer return against Kayl Harrison, who has been tipped to topple Pena with ease in her first title tilt in the UFC.

While yet to book a return to action, two-time champion, Pena hit the headlines this week regardless. Issuing her list of some of the better-looking fighters on the roster, Pena’s claims proved polarizing as she seemed to make a sly dig aimed at ‘Venom’ Page.

At first, Pena, explained why looks mattered, even for fighters. Elaborating on the fact that the UFC was a business that needed its assets to sell, she said, “I don’t want to say play up that sexiness, but they’re not going to shy away from that sexiness as far as promoting goes. So, whether it’s male or female, I think that in society, you get treated better if you’re better-looking.”

And right after delivering what seemed like a sermon, she went down to business.

“Carlos Ulberg is the hottest guy in the UFC,” Pena said on the Overdogs Podcast. “And then you got people like, you know, (Nasourdine) Imavov. He’s so cute too. Or you got the Michael Venom Page. You know, obviously, it’s because of his fighting skills. Let’s not forget about that.”, she added to many a fan’s offense.

“Why is my king MVP catching strays,” A user on Twitter asked. Another then claimed Page should “shoot his shot” and ask out Pena, bizarrely. “If I’m MVP I’m ignoring the stray. And taking this as an invite to slide,” A user, who completely seemed to have misread the situation, stated.