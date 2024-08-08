Belal Muhammad Eyes ‘Alex Pereira Moment’ at UFC 310, Skeptical About Conor McGregor’s Comeback

Belal Muhammad has no intentions of resting on his laurels and aims to get his first title defense as soon as possible. As soon as he got that WW gold, the Palestinian-American fighter had a few names in mind to target for later this year. In a recent interview, Belal laid out his plans of saving an UFC PPV like Alex Pereira and dismissed Conor McGregor’s return before the end of the year.

‘Remember the name’ recently sat down for an interview with TMZ Sports where the host asked the 36-year-old champion if he had a date or venue in mind for his first title defense.

The Palestinian-American said that he was looking at the end of the year, maybe the December card as that would be the perfect moment for him. He added:

“ I think that would be perfect turnaround time. They want to put the McGregor card on there, they are not putting other title fights on there with him. But there is probably a 5% chance that McGregor is actually fighting so I will stay ready so I can have my Alex Pereira moment.”

The Alex Pereira moment being referred to here is the one that occurred at UFC 303. ‘The Notorious’ was supposed to face Michael Chandler as the main event for UFC 303. However, McGregor pulled out at the last minute due to a fractured toe and Pereira stepped in on short notice to save the card.

‘Remember the name’ aims to do the same as he does not believe that McGregor will be fighting before the end of the year. Based on recent events, fans have the same concerns as Muhammad about ‘The Notorious’.

Belal spot on in his assessment of Conor McGregor?

As things stand, the UFC is aiming for McGregor to return at UFC 310 against Chandler. UFC 310 will be the final PPV event of the year for the world leader in MMA before its annual one month break.

The event is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, however, at this point in time there is no confirmation of McGregor being on the card.

Recent public appearances have heightened fans’ fears that the Irish star will not be back in action anytime soon. He was recently spotted chugging a pint of beer while making an appearance at a BKFC event in South Dakota.

Fans do not believe these are the actions of a man who is preparing to enter the ring at the end of the year. Besides, even his opponent Michael Chandler seems to have conceded that the Irishman was never returning to the octagon.