Bellator Champion Believes Sean Strickland and Tatiana Suarez Will Bring UFC Belts Back to Their Gym

Bellator Bantamweight Champion Patchy Mix is feeling confident that two of his training partners, Sean Strickland and Tatiana Suarez, will bring UFC gold back to their gym at UFC 312. Mix, who trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas alongside Strickland and Suarez, took to Twitter to predict a successful night for both fighters, who are each vying for UFC titles in their respective divisions.

Mix tweeted, sharing his optimism ahead of the event. Strickland, the former UFC Middleweight Champion, will look to win his title back against a tough champion in Dricus Du Plessis.

On the other hand, Suarez is aiming to capture the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship after a dominant return from injury. Both fighters are coming into UFC 312 with the full support of their gym.

Mix believes their hard work and preparation will pay off with victories that bring the belts back to Xtreme Couture. As a fellow champion at Xtreme Couture, he is clearly proud of his teammates and their potential to dominate the UFC stage.

With both Strickland and Suarez in the midst of title fights, Xtreme Couture could soon be home to not just one, but three UFC champions. Fans will be watching closely to see if Mix’s prediction comes true at UFC 312.

Not just fans, even former UFC champions are keen on watching Strickland and DDP run it back after what was a thoroughly entertaining first fight. More than the fight, Henry Cejudo believes the build-up to their first fight was the best of 2024.

Cejudo praises Strickland and du Plessis

Cejudo couldn’t help but be amused by the intense build-up leading up to the first fight between Strickland and du Plessis. From their scuffle at ringside during a UFC event to their fiery press conferences and face-offs, the two fighters made sure all eyes were on their clash.

On a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound Show, Cejudo declared their rivalry ‘the best build-up of the year,’ adding that the drama and tension between the two made for unforgettable hype,

“The best build-up to me is Strickland vs. DDP. These guys are literally, like he’s (Du Plessis) having a good time.”

Dricus Du Plessis EARNED the best build-up of 2024 award after making both Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya cry during the pre-fight press conferences. Is there any UFC fighter that promotes their fights better than Dricus Du Plessis? Is there anyone better than DDP at mental… pic.twitter.com/ckgBySLlpb — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 28, 2024

Cejudo said, highlighting how the two fighters brought out the best—and most entertaining—trash talk in the lead-up to their showdown.

Cejudo also praised du Plessis for not just one, but two standout build-ups in 2024, noting that the South African middleweight had another fiery back-and-forth with Israel Adesanya ahead of their title fight. With both matchups loaded with personal animosity and compelling narratives, Cejudo believes du Plessis has shown his ability to engage fans and bring drama to the table.

For Cejudo, the Strickland vs. Du Plessis rivalry stands out as one of the most captivating in recent memory, with the intensity of their build-up setting the stage for a fight fans will be buzzing about for a long time.