“Better Acting Than Conor McGregor”: Francis Ngannou’s Gladiator Performance in ‘Rebel Moon’ Wows Fans

While former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou is out there exploring a career in Hollywood, Conor McGregor caught a stray bullet out of absolutely nowhere! The Cameroonian recently forayed into Hollywood again as a part of Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” where he plays the role of a gladiator. Naturally, fans soon drew parallels to McGregor’s acting in “Road House,” with some claiming that Ngannou was the better of the two.

“Better acting than Connor Mcgregor for sure.”

Wrote a fan after Snyder’s sci-fi sequel, Rebel Moon, blew up on Netflix. In fact, the film is garnering positive responses all over the world, and ‘The Predator’s’ cameo was certainly a delight for MMA fans. Others lauded Ngannou‘s effort and complimented the fighter for his second Hollywood gig with his first being a similar short scene from the Fast & the Furious franchise.

“Ngannou going to be a great actor.”

“His acting is hella good.”

“That’s so fire.”

Meanwhile, another user decided to use the opportunity to belittle the Irishman, essentially denouncing his antagonistic role in the movie “Road House” which was released earlier this year.

“He’s better than McGregor.”

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” is now available on Netflix. Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, and Sofia Boutella all are starring in Zack Snyder’s cinematic rendition where Francis takes the role of a chiseled gladiator.

In the meantime, the MMA athlete turned-boxer also revealed details about his much-awaited PFL debut.

Ngannou shares fight details, foresees a bout in October

After racking up the heavyweight title in the biggest MMA promotion, 37-year-old Francis Ngannou now has his sights set on PFL. The pay disputes with the UFC finally forced the fighter to opt for other ventures, leaving his MMA career stagnant. Though he got two massive boxing bouts against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, MMA fans have been yearning to see the behemoth in the cage.

Well, even though an exact date is still pending, the Cameroonian provided an update on his hotly anticipated comeback to the octagon. During his conversation with Joe Rogan, Ngannou hinted October to be his return timeline.

“I will be fighting by the end of the year. That’s what the PFL is working on [a fight in Saudi Arabia]. October, sometime. They’re working on October. It’s not finalized yet, but they were talking about October 19. I think Renan Ferreira is the guy, I’ve been telling people about this guy for almost two years. Very athletic. Fast hands, knees, very athletic. I think it’s going to be him.”

According to the fighter the PFL is planning on booking him against Renan Ferreira, a fast, athletic guy, in Saudi Arabia by this year’s end, possibly on October 19.