“Biggest Secret”: Chael Sonnen Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Would Have Delayed Retirement If UFC Had Offered 170lbs Bout

Chael Sonnen has dropped a bombshell about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, suggesting that the UFC legend might have stayed longer in the sport if he was made the right offer for his 30th fight. In an episode of the “Good Guy/Bad Guy Show” on YouTube, Sonnen revealed that Khabib might have sought a 170 lbs category fight, such as a rematch with archrival, Conor McGregor.

“If they would have negotiated with Khabib at the time that he was still competing at 170 (lbs)… That’s the biggest secret that fighters have,” Sonnen said.

Sonnen meant that money was not what influenced Khabib’s retirement. Instead, many fighters are pushed into retirement because of weight cuts. According to him, Khabib went through a grueling process of cutting his weight to 155 pounds.

Perhaps, a shift to welterweight could have presented a fresh challenge and a chance for Khabib to extend his career. But Sonnen’s comments have sparked speculation among fans about what could have been. Khabib’s dominance at lightweight was undeniable, but imagining him in the welterweight division opens up intriguing possibilities.

Would a McGregor rematch have materialized? Could Khabib have faced other 170-pound legends? These are questions that will now remain in the realm of “what if.”

As Sonnen pointed out, the biggest secret in fighting is that weight management is often more taxing than the actual fights. If the UFC had offered Khabib the chance to compete at 170 pounds, we might still be witnessing his brilliance inside the Octagon today.

But what Sonnen is missing out on is that ‘The Eagle’s’ retirement did not have anything to do with weight. In fact, it was because he lost his father. The man who taught him everything he knows, the man he owes for everything he has earned in MMA and in life.

Khabib talks about father’s legacy

The thought of fighting again without his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov standing ringside was a thought that Khabib could not bear. In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, ‘The Eagle‘ described Abdulmanap’s legacy in just one word, which is something he instills in all the fighters who are a part of his team.

Khabib revealed how his father’s teachings shaped not only his career but also his life’s philosophy. Abdulmanap successfully instilled the value of sacrifice in him from a very young age. He taught him and his teammates to prioritize their goals above everything else.

“Sometimes discipline is not enough, [it’s] all about sacrifice… If you want to become the best, there is no family… you have to sacrifice.”

Khabib highlighted the relentless commitment required to achieve greatness. He also emphasized how the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov have the same attribute and dedication to be great at what they do.

“Islam, Umar, Usman, myself… we sacrificed all our life to be the best.”

Khabib has put Dagestan on the world map because of playing a huge role in popularizing combat sports in the country with his UFC success. It would be interesting to see whether one of his own mentees will go on to break his record, as they have tough fights coming up.