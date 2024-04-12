“Bit**es”: Belal Muhammad Gets Salty as Leon Edwards’ Manager Denies UFC 300 Match Talks

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has probably reached his breaking point regarding getting a shot at the UFC welterweight gold. Lately, ‘Remember The Name’ took to his own ‘X’ account and penned a few scathing words for the entire entourage of the current UFC welterweight king, Leon Edwards. His remarks were triggered by a recent interview of ‘Rocky’s’ manager, Tim Simpson, with the noted MMA-coverage persona, Ariel Helwani. ‘Bully B’ probably couldn’t take Simpson’s words in the interview in good sport, which revealed that he never was Dana White and Co.’s choice for a welterweight title shot.

Several noted media houses predicted Edwards’ presence on the coveted UFC 300 fight card. The scenario of the UFC’s welterweight division also presented Belal Muhammad as the most viable rival for Edwards.

Simpson’s words revealed that the UFC authorities offered ‘Rocky’ three noted fighters to choose his UFC 300 rival. He also revealed their names, clarifying the fact that Belal was never offered to Edwards for UFC 300. Quite apparently, ‘Bully B’ was enraged by Simpson’s words. He didn’t hold anything back while dissing the entire Leon Edwards camp in his X update. He said,

“Leon, his manager, his coach, his brother ..all bit*hes”

Belal Muhammad is currently on a nine-fight win streak. Several noted UFC personas had also counted him as a deserving welterweight title shot contender. Some reports also say that Edwards was ready to fight him as well. Hence, Belal Muhammad might have directed his rage in the wrong direction.

Is Belal Muhammad right in dissing Leon Edwards and his associates?

Several UFC fighters have promoted their own rivalries via in-octagon call-outs and social media feuds. But Dana White and Co. hold the right to provide the seal of approval on the materialization of a fight. As per Helwani’s report, Edwards had no issues in taking on Belal Muhammad for his next title defense.

But there’s little ‘Rocky’ or his teammates could’ve done since Dana White and Co. never offered him the option to fight Muhammad. Hence, a look at the broader picture might point out that Belal Muhamad should have aimed at the UFC authorities instead of firing at Edwards and his team. Just like Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, Dana White might have provided him with his desired title shot if he did so.