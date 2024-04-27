Mike Perry Earnings: Reports Show ‘Platinum’s’ UFC Income Before Bagging USD 8 Million BKFC Contract

If brutality and violence are your thing, then Mike Perry is your go-to guy. Despite being a prominent figure in the octagon, it is in the boxing ring that Perry made his fame and fortune. Since hanging up his MMA gloves, ‘Platinum’ has made it big in the ring, boxing some of the most revered fighters in bare-knuckle events to bag a staggering 8 million BKFC contract compared to a measly 1.3 million out of his 15 bouts in the UFC.

Now, the fighter is a superstar in the bare-knuckle promotion with an increasing fanbase courtesy of his outlandish personality and his electric and bloody fights. In fact, he is one of those few personalities who has become a sensation after their time in UFC. The Michigan-born almost made as much in one BKFC bout as he did in his entire UFC career. While he made 1.3 million (according to The Sportster) in UFC including all the bonuses, his payout after BKFC 56 seems more like a quantum leap courtesy of his TKO win over Alvarez that earned him a whopping 1.1 million.

The shocking fact is that he earned approximately 1 million in the UFC for 15 bouts (7 wins and 8 losses) including a Fight of the Night award in his fight against Vincent Luque which he lost via split decision. In his seven wins in the UFC, he has notable victories against Alex Oliveira, Jake Ellenberger, and Paul Felder. On the other hand, things are drastically different in his BKFC career.

Incredibly, Perry remains undefeated in the promotion known for its brutality. Michael ‘Venom’ Page, Julian Lane, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez all got a fistful from the 32-year-old in their bouts as Perry beat them all to the punch, showcasing tenacity and ferocity. The boxer/brawler is now locked and loaded for the biggest fight of his career in Knucklemania 4, taking on former UFC fighter Thiago Alves. This might as well shatter all norms and hand the fighter an even bigger payday compared to his earlier bouts.

Talking about his BKFC career, Perry’s undefeated resume in the promotion is also something to marvel at!

Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry’s illustrious BKFC resume

In a nutshell, Mike Perry’s BKFC resume is nothing short of incredible. While in the promotion, he has won against former UFC / Bellator champions including the likes of UFC’s former Middleweight king Luke Rockhold who retired after Perry busted him real bad. This performance as per InsideSport earned him $250,000 which ended up being a game-changer for the 32-year-old as opposed to his debut fight against Julian Lane which handed him a purse of $200,000.

From there on, it was a steady climb to the top for the fighter. Following his stoppage of Rockhold, Perry signed the biggest deal of his career, striking accord with the promotion for a huge multi-fight deal that is worth around 8 million as revealed to MMA Fighting. The brawler even insisted that returning to the UFC would be a massive pay cut for him since he is making more dough than he has ever made in the MMA promotion.

Now coming to his last fight. Perry received the biggest pay cheque after he flatlined former UFC Lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez at BKFC 56, snagging an incredible 1.1 million. This however certainly won’t be the last time he gets a million-dollar paycheck as his upcoming fight against Alves at Knucklemania is turning out to be a show-stealer.