Bo Nickal Expects Prolonged Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Build-Up to Drive Fight Hype to New Levels

While the fandom is in despair following the cancellation of the McGregor vs Chandler fight, middleweight prospect and all-American wrestler, Bo Nickal believes that a prolonged fight would only build up the hype.

Conor McGregor has allegedly injured the same leg he had broken against Dustin Poirier 3 years ago. While the extent of the injury is still unknown, it is being widely reported the ‘Mystic Mac’ will still need some time to return to active fighting.

This will obviously give the UFC some more time to build up the mega fight. Speaking to his co-hosts on his YouTube channel, Nickal too agreed with the idea of making the Irishman’s comeback bigger by building a stronger story/narrative around the two fighters.

“That will happen, I think, I still think that fight is happening. It’s probably going to be the longer they build it up the bigger it will be.”

Speaking his mind, Nickal said that Chandler wanted all the smoke and there was no way he was letting go of this fight, and the longer it got, the bigger the hype would be.

Meanwhile, following White’s announcement of the cancellation, McGregor had a few words for the fans, expressing his genuine thoughts about the unfortunate postponement.

Conor McGregor breaks his silence after Dana White confirms the cancellation of his fight

The Irishman was set to make his welterweight debut against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 but has since released an explanation for his absence at the event.

“Very tough to be ruled out of my scheduled return bout. I picked up an injury prior to the press conference that required more time to heal than was available to me. The decision to postpone the fight was not made lightly, but one made in consultation with my doctors, the UFC, and my team. My fans and opponent deserve me at my best for this fight and we will get there! Thank you for the messages of support, I am in good spirits and confident I’ll be back!”

While there aren’t any further details about his injury, at this point, it feels like everything is for the best. Instead, we get a barnburner of a fight at UFC 303 with Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka ready to lock horns again in a title fight.