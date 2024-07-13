N3on Reveals He Didn’t Expect Nate Diaz to Be Furious Over His Joke: “I Thought It Would Be Funny”

Popular game streamer Mikyle Rafiq aka Neon walked straight into the fire last week when the 19-year-old decided to take a dig at UFC veteran Nate Diaz. During the presser of his fight against Jorge Masvidal, Diaz came down hard on the youngster, giving him an earful before the YouTuber made a run for it.

Now days after the debacle, the streamer is back again with more revelations. Speaking to George Janko on his YouTube channel, N3on claimed that he believed this could be a funny clip but didn’t realize it was going to be that bad.

“I wasn’t trying to get a clip, I thought it would be funny like, I didn’t expect him to react like that too…Yeah, I’m going to go stream and like actually like apologize but they still might not even care. But I’ll try because like I actually didn’t realize it was that bad.”

N3on is asked about Nate Diaz.pic.twitter.com/jz6RssOAiG — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 13, 2024

For the unversed, last week while interacting with the media before his 10-round Last Man Standing banger with Jorge Masvidal, Diaz was livid when the young YouTuber asked the Stockton slugger if he would retire if he got knocked out.

Even though N3on started off his interaction smoothly, the second question ticked off Diaz who later hurled abuses, blasting the teenager before threatening him, prompting the 19-year-old to flee the area, screaming sorry.

Meanwhile, the ‘Stockton Slugger’ picked up an impressive win over ‘Gamebred’, finally getting even with the Miami native after Masvidal stopped Diaz in R2 in the UFC in the first ever BMF title fight.

Diaz’s win was actually impressive enough that the chatter around a McGregor trilogy has begun.

The younger Diaz brother’s coach now believes that Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz is the match to make since that rivalry never really ended.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz trilogy > Chandler fight?

Showering praises on Diaz, Gracie stated that this was the perfect time for the bout to take place. Making an appearance in the Submission Radio podcast, Cesar Gracie deemed the McGregor-Diaz fight as a ‘bigger fan fight’.

Gracie essentially said that while the proposed Chandler vs McGregor is a good fight, the bad blood, the animosity between Diaz and McGregor will add to a more interesting story line. He said,

“I think it’d be a bigger fan fight if they had a trilogy. And in my opinion, that’s what I’m thinking.”

Gracie then also went on to elaborate on who would win, provided the UFC did confirm the booking.

Unsurprisingly, Gracie picked Diaz to be the better fighter, citing McGregor’s inactivity, and lauded Diaz’s physical conditioning to be superior to that of the Irishman, at least for now.

And Gracie isn’t the only one who wants to see the fight. Brazilian fighter Renato Moicano also wants to see the trilogy fight before the Chandler bout.

And if fans are wondering how Chandler feels about it, it would bring them solace to see that the former Bellator champion is already calling out lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and beefing with former champion Dustin Poirier.