Umar Dubbed Next Evolution of Khabib and Islam Makhachev: “Possesses the Striking, Wrestling, Grappling”

Having set an impeccable 29-0 record, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the gold standard, the epitome of finesse, and arguably the greatest mixed martial artist to ever live in recorded memory. But he is in the past and former double champion Daniel Cormier believes there’s another on with his name who is the future. Ahead of UFC’s UAE outing this weekend relayed how the main-event featuring Umar Nurmagomedov is the stage stage of Dagestani evolution.

Divulging his thoughts to his co-host Chael Sonnen on ESPN’s Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast, DC claimed that the 28-year-old bantamweight is the next level of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

“I think Umar (Nurmagomedov) is the next level of that [Khabib & Islam] where he possesses the striking, he possesses the wrestling but he’s also got great grappling and his striking he can do more whereas Islam’s not spinning, Islam not doing those kind of weird reverse kicks, Umar can, right? So these Russian guy just keep jumping levels.”

Now, DC was absolutely spot on with his analogy. In fact, ‘The Eagle’ was a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight division during his glory days and the current champion Islam Makhachev is levels above the former champion in terms of his striking ability.

However, Umar is and will be the next big thing considering how well-rounded the #10 ranked bantamweight is despite the missed opportunities.

Regardless of his ranking, Umar, according to Cormier is best from the Russian crew, boasting an unblemished 17-0 record. Moreover, the 28-year-old is levels above both Khabib & Makhachev simply owing to his unique yet polished fighting style.

Meanwhile, ahead of his hotly anticipated bout, the ‘Young Wolf’ doubled down on the champion, Sean O’Malley, essentially deeming that the American is a bad representation of the sport.

Nurmagomedov tears into O’Malley

Unlike his past opponents, the Russian on Saturday will take on the top of the crop, #2 ranked Cory Sandhagen aka ‘The Sandman’ who has earlier held the interim champion title.

While the Dagestani challenger is poised and ready for the showdown, he has been severely critical of champion, O’Malley’s reign.

Speaking to his pal and former AKA buddy, Cormier on his YouTube channel, Umar argued that he is ashamed to have the Montana native as the division’s champion.

Adding ammunition to his take he lambasted ‘Suga,’ saying,

“Men have to be different. Men, it’s about different things. It’s not just about you make some funny stuff when you’re almost 18. You have to be good example for young generation. You have to do something like men…Man have to be with manners. Strong guy like gentlemens. Not clown, doing some TikToks, something likes music and dance. It’s not about men. Womans can do this.”

Clearly, the contender is not a fan of ‘Suga’ and his theatrics and a win on Saturday will get him knocking on the champion’s door, given his recent revelation.