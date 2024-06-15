Renato Moicano Trolls Cigarette-Smoking UFC Fighter, Defends Sean O’Malley Over Cannabis Habits

To be at the top of the UFC food chain, fighters have to make certain sacrifices and eliminate vices from their life. However, according to Renato Moicano, UFC fighters can perform at an elite level and still have space for a little marijuana.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Renato Moicano shared his thoughts on the cigarette smoking of fighters. Moicano said that smoking cigarettes and training for MMA at the top level is not something he could imagine.

That said, he was fine with cannabis. Giving the example of bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, Moicano said that people smoking entire packets in hours or a matter of days wasn’t good for the body.

But since ‘Suga’ smokes pot and still is a champion, it probably meant w**d was fine.

“I saw a post saying I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes everyday. Now, it’s only one pack for two or three days. That is fu**ed, that is a lot. Because if it’s weed it’s okay. Because we have Sean O’Malley he is a champion and he smokes weed. A lot of people smoke weed. But I have never heard of a UFC fighter that is smoking f**king cigarettes. Do you know how crazy that is?”

But O’Malley is not the only fighter who is open about his consumption of w**d. Both the Diaz brothers are also notoriously famous for smoking a lot of marijuana before, during, and after their fight camps. Nick Diaz had even faced a 5-year ban for smoking marijuana.

However, this never affected their stamina as the Diaz brothers made entire careers with their never-ending gas tank.

Renato Moicano makes good on his prediction for UFC 303

Earlier this month, rumors had started to emerge about Conor McGregor being out of his fight against Michael Chandler. And even though that point, it was all conjecture, that Renato Moicano, had taken to Twitter to throw his name in the hat as a replacement.

He had stated that Conor was out of the fight for sure and wanted to take on Michael Chandler himself. Moicano felt that the ‘The Notorious’ had injured the same leg that he had broken 3 years ago.

And while no reports were confirming his speculations at the time, Michael Bisping recently stated that he had heard a similar version of the story.

Michael Bisping says that John McCarthy told him that Conor McGregor's injury is in the same leg he broke in the Dustin Poirier fight: "[John] told me on no uncertain terms… [Conor] is injured, he's hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke that snapped against Dustin…



Unfortunately for Moicano, the UFC didn’t take his suggestion into advisement and it is likely that the McGregor-Chandler fight will take place sometime later in the year when the Mystic Mac has healed himself.