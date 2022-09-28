Muhammad Ali Would Have Loved ‘Everything’ About UFC Superstar Conor McGregor, Says Grandson

When it comes to the art of fighting and promotion, there’s not a single person who can hold a candle to Muhammad Ali and Conor McGregor!

Muhammad Ali is plausibly the greatest boxer of all time. During the 1960s and the 1970s, just a handful of boxers could go toe to toe with the man.

Throughout the course of his boxing career, Ali encompassed a sublime record of 56 victories and a mere five defeats. The feat is much more incredible if you factor in the fact that Ali had not competed during his prime, between the ages of 26-30.

In spite of his inconceivable and stupendous boxing speed, skill, and technique, it was Ali’s personality that captivated the public. The aura of Muhammad Ali was unlike something fans had seen before.

A story similar to that of former two-weight world champion, Conor McGregor. McGregor’s trash talk, aligned with his breathtaking skillset in the octagon, made him must-see TV, during his prime years.

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, who is on the prowl to create his own legacy, made headlines when it was announced that he would join the PFL. Ali Walsh had great things to say about Conor McGregor and his grandfather, Muhammad Ali.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is set to make his PFL debut in an amateur bout in November. His opponent, Jimmy Graesser. The contest would see Ali grace the combat sports landscape through an official MMA promotion.

Speaking to ‘TheSchmo’, Walsh shared his thoughts on his upcoming bout, entry into MMA, but more importantly, his grandfather, the legendary Muhammad Ali, and his likening of MMA.

Walsh stated–

“I think he would’ve like (MMA). If he watched Conor when he was at featherweight. He would’ve loved it. He would’ve loved Conor and the trash talk and everything like that.I think he would’ve really enjoyed it, had he been here and see it all go down.”

Due to the publicity provided to the sport by Conor McGregor, there are plenty of fighters realizing the paramount importance of promoting themselves and have decided to actively do so.

In addition, the route they have chosen to follow is now indicative of the mainstream attention brought about to the sport by Conor. Ipso facto, McGregor will forever be engraved in MMA heritage.

