Bobby Green Breaks Silence About ‘Shooting His Shot’ at Laura Sanko at UFC 300

Bobby Green just cannot seem to catch a break when it comes to women. UFC fans might remember the controversy that ensued when the lightweight fighter reacted to Mackenzie Dern’s weigh-in for UFC 298. Now, Green is in a different kind of soup as a recent remark during an ESPN broadcast led to speculations about him shooting his shot at Laura Sanko.

During a recent ESPN broadcast, Green shocked Sanko when he suddenly asked the MMA commentator if she missed having him next to her on the show. Naturally, this soon led to rumors which claimed Green was trying to flirt with the 41-year-old, and Sanko even had a good laugh on live television.

Nevertheless, Bobby Green wasn’t too comfortable with the rumors, as in a recent episode of the Jaxxon Podcast, he decided to wipe the slate clean and come out with his explanation as to what happened:

“They put me on the spot….you gotta pick a host who I’m gonna ask the question to. I know Laura on there, so I was like do you miss me being on the show is what I’m really tryna say.”

Bobby Green also defended himself against the Mackenzie Dern incident, claiming he was just appreciating how fit Dern looked ahead of the fight. He also insisted that he has no filter, so most of the things he says come out at face value, despite his actual intention.

Interestingly, Green’s stint with Laura Sanko on the weigh-in show did not distract him from the actual goal as he put on an incredible show at UFC 300. In fact, his opponent has recently revealed the damage he sustained from the fight.

How badly did Bobby Green hurt Jim Miller?

At the UFC 300 press conference, Bobby Green insisted that he would go all out in the octagon since there was a $300k bonus on the line. Well, he did not disappoint as ‘King’ completely outclassed his opponent, unleashing one lethal combination after the other on him.

Following the mauling, Jim Miller revealed his injuries, saying,

“23 stitches, which is pretty good, broke my hand at some point in the later half of the round, broke my toe, guess I need some milk.”

It was nothing short of a miracle that Miller didn’t get knocked out in the fight. On the contrary, UFC 300 just went to show how tough the veteran is with the commentators wondering how he was still on his feet.