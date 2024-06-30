mobile app bar

Ilia Topuria Pushes for Max Holloway Bout at Lightweight, as Dana White Allows a UFC 303 Featherweight Fight to Happen at 155lbs

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ilia Topuria Pushes for Max Holloway Bout at Lightweight, as Dana White Allows a UFC 303 Featherweight Fight to Happen at 155lbs

(L) Max Holloway (R) Ilia Topuria
Credits: USA Today Sports

Ilia Topuria is finally willing to fight Max Holloway for the featherweight title. However, given the recent state of events, he now wants to do it at lightweight. But how is a featherweight title going to be defended at lightweight?

The recent state of events being referred to here is about how Dana White promoting the Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes fight to lightweight before the curtains came down on it. White had to take this decision looking at the trouble Ortega was facing in cutting down to the featherweight limit.

And now, ‘El Matador’ wants to make things easier for Holloway by fighting at lightweight. He also pleaded ‘Blessed’ to “sign the contract” for the fight.

“Max, you won’t have to cut to featherweight. I will defend the belt at 155 pounds, but please sign the contract.”

 

Holloway has already proved his might in the lightweight division, with a victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. The KO was so violent that fans talked about Topuria looking scared after witnessing how ‘Blessed’ put ‘The Highlight’ to sleep in the ending seconds of their BMF title scrap.

But the 27-year-old’s update calling for a fight against Holloway at lightweight indicates he’s itching to have a go at Holloway’s chin.

Well, Topuria may have revealed his wish without caring about anything else. But a little analysis of the words in his post indicates that his wish is a rather ambiguous one, which brings us back to the question-

How can Ilia Topuria defend his featherweight title at lightweight?

He can’t. It’s wishful thinking.

Topuria is the featherweight champion, also Holloway’s regular weight class and both of them need to stick to the weight for the title to be in the picture.

If they go to lightweight, sure they can fight but without the title on the line.

So, there’s no way in which Topuria’s wish to defend his featherweight gold against Holloway at “155 pounds” can come into being. So, yes, while there is an uncommon sense of bravado from the Spaniard, it also lacks any common sense since a featherweight title can’t be defended at lightweight.

Besides, Holloway wants the featherweight title, he has already once been declared by Dana White as the ‘greatest featherweight of all time’ and the greatest featherweight of all time doesn’t really have an issue making 145 lbs.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these