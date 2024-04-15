Joe Rogan Calls This the ‘KO of the Century’!

Not only did UFC 300 fulfill expectations but it exceeded far beyond them. Still, among all the memorable moments, the bout between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje reigns supreme. The fight for the ‘Baddest Motherf*cker’ title proved to be immensely exciting as it was a constant back and forth for five rounds until Holloway got the finish in the very last second.

The Knockout? Spectacular. Timing? Out of a movie. In fact, Holloway’s performance impressed UFC commentator Joe Rogan so much so that he considered it to be the knockout of the century. When talking about the last few seconds of the fight on Instagram, Rogan said,

“WHAT A FUCKING NIGHT. Shoutout to @blessedmma for the KO of the century!”



The incredible knockout victory even impressed UFC head honcho Dana White who bestowed Holloway with a double bonus of $600,000. At the same time, Justin Gaethje accepted his victory gracefully and did not hold back in congratulating his opponent.

Justin Gaethje reflects on his loss

Considering how Gaethje was knocked out in the end, it was natural for many to worry about his health. Nevertheless, ‘The Highlight’ soon took to X to let his fans know that he was doing well. Moreover, he was also all praise for Holloway’s stellar performance, as he said,

“I’m in great spirits with my family. Thanks for all the love. What a sport. @BlessedMMA you’re a dog. Congrats. Well deserved double bonus.”

Despite the defeat, Gaethje still holds his spot as a warrior of the sport and his prowess is undeniable. Moreover, there is also a lot of fight left in him, and one can expect ‘The Highlight’ to bounce back quickly. Hence, it would be interesting to see who he will be choosing as his next opponent.