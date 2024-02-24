Brandon Moreno Wife: Who Is Shirley Moreno? How Long Has the Mexican UFC Star Been Married?

There are a few UFC fighters who decided to tie the knot pretty early in their lives. Several UFC fans may know about the noted UFC lightweight, Dustin Poirier marrying his wife Jolie while he was just 20 years old. But there is another noted UFC fighter who beats Poirier in this regard. He’s none other than the upcoming UFC Fight Night 237 main eventer, Brandon Moreno. ‘The Assassin Baby’ tied the knot with his wife, Shirley, when he was just 19.

Moreno is currently 30 years old. This clarifies the fact that he has been married for almost eleven years now. But not much is known about Moreno’s wife, as she likes to keep things private.

However, reports do reveal that she is a housewife. Her former UFC flyweight champ husband also talked about her once revealing a few things. Moreno said:

“She was born in Texas. She grew up on the border with Texas and Tamaulipas. She speaks Spanish and English, and everything.”

Knowing about Moreno and Shirley’s married life may turn several fans inquisitive about whether the couple has any kids together or not. Well, not one, but Moreno and Shirley are the parents of three daughters. The eldest of them is named Maddie, who was born in 2014, followed by Megan in 2018 and Morgan in 2021.

But a look at the calendar will also reveal that ‘The Assassin Baby’s next fight will begin within a few more hours. The current scenario of the UFC flyweight division indicates that Moreno’s UFC Fight Night 237 main event bout against Brandon Royval is an immensely important one.

The Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval may be a UFC flyweight title shot eliminator

Most fans may remember that Moreno lost his UFC flyweight gold to Alexandre Pantoja after a five-round war at the UFC 290 co-main event. Hence, the UFC authorities may have provided him with another shot at the Brazilian champ. But, Brandon Royval also delivered an absolute slugfest against ‘The Cannibal’ at UFC 296.

Thus, it’s quite apparent that both Moreno and Royval deserve another shot at the Pantoja’s title due to their awesome performances, despite losing. But the UFC authorities have pitted them against each other at the UFC Fight Night 237 main event. It indicates that the victor of this fight will probably be the next to challenge ‘The Cannibal’ for the UFC flyweight gold.

It’s quite apparent that almost an entire country of Mexico will be cheering for ‘The Assassin Baby’ a few hours later. But nobody knows whether their wish of watching Moreno get his hand raised will come to fruition or not.