UFC Mexico Purse and Salaries: How Much Money Did Brandon Royval Make Beating Ex-Champ Moreno?

Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval was the main event that UFC Mexico City needed. The two flyweights went at it for five rounds straight. The fight was a closely contested bout in what fans called the battle of the Brandon’s. In the last round, both fighters left everything out there as they unloaded to try to salvage some last-minute points or even try to get a knockout. Here’s a look at how much the winner of the bout earned.

Brandon Royval ended up getting the split-decision victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico Ciy. The American looked surprised when Herb Dean raised his hand while Bruce Buffer announced the decision.

The Sports Daily came up with an estimate of how much each fighter earned at UFC Mexico City. Sport Daily got the amounts based on the total figure to be given out by the UFC.

According to the website, Brandon Moreno was the second highest-paid fighter. He had a base salary of $200,000 with an incentive pay of $16,000. The total reported salary is $216,000.

Brandon Royval, on the other hand, earned a base pay of $100,000 with an incentive of $6,000. He reportedly earned a total of $106,000 at UFC Mexico City.

Royval is now looking forward to his next fight. He called out Alexander Pantoja.

Brandon Royval calls out Alexandre Pantoja for a rematch following his UFC Mexico City victory

Brandon Royval took the UFC Mexico City fight on short notice. He showed his mettle by beating the former two-time champion Brandon Moreno.

The flyweight was fired up in his post-fight octagon interview. He took the opportunity to call out Alexandre Pantoja who was in attendance:

“Hey, speaking of grabbing I hear Pantoja is in the building, let’s run that s*it back m*therf*cker.”

Brandon Royval did not waste any time in calling the champion out. The pair have fought each other twice in the past and Royval lost on both occasions.

However, following his win over Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City, his confidence is back. He believes he can take on the flyweight champion in a trilogy fight.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC will set up a trilogy fight between the pair. However, things will be tough for Royval to put up a strong case for himself since he has lost to the champ twice.