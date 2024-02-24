UFC Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval Earn for Mexico City Fight?

The world leader in MMA takes the show on the road once again as the UFC heads to Mexico this weekend. The fight night card will be headlined by a rematch between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. Apart from the main event, the card features a number of great fights such as Brian Ortega vs Yair Rodriguez. The card is also very well represented with a number of Mexican fighters on the card as well. Ahead of the highly-anticipated fight, we take a closer look at frequently asked question that fans have.

Advertisement

Brandon Royval purse for the upcoming fight

This is the first time that Brandon Royval will be headlining an event for the UFC. Other than it being a significant moment in his fighting career, Royval is also set to earn a significant amount this weekend. According to reports, Royval will receive a base pay of $100,000 and an incentive pay of $6,000.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3tXnARRrJT/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Brandon Moreno purse for the upcoming fight

Unlike his opponent, Moreno has headlined a UFC card a few times now. He is no stranger to the spotlights and the big purses that come with it. The former champion is set to earn a base pay of $200,000 for the rematch. In addition to this he will receive an incentive pay of $16,000. This brings his total purse for the weekend to $216,000.

How much did Brandon Moreno make in his previous fight?

In his last outing, Brandon Moreno came up short against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 290. ‘The Assassin Baby’ lost his title on the judges’ scorecards after five hard-fought rounds. For the fight against Pantoja, Moreno made a whopping $1.19 million which included a $50,000 fight of the night bonus. Needless to say, this weekend is a massive step down for Moreno in terms of purse.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3jJI7UJYG7/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Who won in the first fight between Moreno and Royval?

The fight between Moreno and Royval this weekend is a fight almost four years in the making. The two men faced each other for the first time at UFC 255. Moreno secured an impressive first round knockout win. He then turned around and accepted a title fight against Deiveson Figueiredo. There was less than a month gap between the win over Royval and his title fight against Figueiredo.