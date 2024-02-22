Brandon Moreno Record: Who Did ‘The Assassin Baby’ Lose the Title To? How Many Losses Does He Have?

The noted UFC flyweight, Brandon Moreno, has been on the UFC roster since the famed former king, Demetrious Johnson ruled the division. Despite picking up a few losses, ‘The Assassin Baby’ climbed up the UFC flyweight ranks right from the bottom to the peak and even bagged the UFC flyweight gold at UFC 283. But UFC 290 came with another disheartening moment for him as he picked up yet another defeat that dethroned him. So here’s a sneak peek at how many such disheartening moments has the Mexican gone through in his entire pro-MMA career to date.

The 30-year-old won his first three UFC fights after singing into the promotion in 2016. But Moreno’s fate took a wrong turn as he picked up his first loss in his fourth UFC fight against Sergio ‘The Phenom’ Pettis.

The judges scored the UFC Fight Night 114 main event in favor of Pettis, despite Moreno putting up quite some resistance.

The Mexican failed to recover from his defeat and lost his next fight as well on 19 May 2018. This was his first defeat against the current UFC flyweight king, Alexandre Pantoja, who defeated him yet again in his last fight at UFC 290, ending his flyweight title reign. He currently holds a pro-MMA record of 21 wins, and 7 losses, along with 2 draws.

The current scenario of the UFC flyweight division suggests that Moreno may get another shot to regain his lost glory. But he will have to refrain from a loss in his upcoming encounter.

Will Brandon Moreno be able to avoid a loss in his upcoming encounter?

The fans who tuned into UFC 298 may already know that Brandon Moreno will be locking horns against the #3 ranked UFC flyweight Brandon Royval at the main event of UFC Fight Night 237.

Much like Moreno, ‘Raw Dawg’ also couldn’t be successful in his attempt to capture the UFC flyweight gold from Pantoja at UFC 296. Hence, their fight may be taken as a virtual title shot eliminator as well.

Both Moreno and Royval picked up decision losses against ‘The Cannibal’. But a keen look at the results will reveal that Moreno had done better in his encounter against Pantoja. He lost the fight via a split decision while Royval picked up a unanimous decision loss.

Hence, Moreno may be slightly ahead regarding the chances of gaining a victory. But most fans know that MMA maths doesn’t always work out as predicted. So, it’s only Father Time who has the answer to this million-dollar question about the result of the Moreno vs. Royval encounter.