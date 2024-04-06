Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2: Estimated Earnings of the UFC Vegas 90 Main Event Fighters

The UFC returns to action this weekend with a stacked card at UFC Vegas 90. The card will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Chris Curtis and Brendan Allen, which is a rematch three years in the making.

Other than the main event there are several other fights to look forward to, such as Trevor Peek vs Charlie Campbell and Morgan Charriere vs Chepe Mariscal. As the day inches closer, we take a look at the potential earnings of the fighters who are set to headline the event on Saturday night.

Brendan Allen’s potential earnings

Although the precise sum of money the fighters will receive for this fight hasn’t been disclosed, payment for UFC athletes varies according to their contracts, sponsorships, and performance bonuses. Still, we can safely assume what Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis might earn, based on their previous matches.

In his penultimate fight against Bruno Silva, Allen is estimated to have earned a base salary of $85,000, despite not being the main event on the night. However, his last fight against Paul Craig was an event headliner, which reportedly made him $96,000

Hence, with Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis also being a main event bout, it is safe to say that Allen will earn as much if not more.

Chris Curtis’ potential earnings

Unfortunately, Chris Curtis’ purported purse range is a little more ambiguous, ranging from 40,000 to $150,000. The Action Man’s estimated compensation for his UFC 268 match against Phil Hawes was $44,000.

At the same time, Curtis received a projected compensation of $145,00 for his UFC 287 fight against Kelvin Gastelum. It is speculated that the UFC 287 purse consisted of an estimated 50,000 dollars from the UFC, a projected 10,000 dollars in sponsorships, and a reported 85,000 dollars basic wage.

UFC Vegas 90 time, streaming and other details

This event will take place on Saturday, April 6, and is being held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The main card kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT. The prelims start at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m. PT.

Full fight card

Main Card

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson

Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos

Lukasz Brzeski vs. Valter Walker

Charlie Campbell vs. Trevor Peek

Prelim card

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono

Germaine de Randamie vs. Norma Dumont

Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Piera Rodriguez

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto

Cesar Almeida vs. Dylan Budka

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins