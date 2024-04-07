Brendan Allen vs Chris Curtis Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of ‘All In’ After Defeating ‘Action-Man’ via Split Decision

Brendan Allen has secured a win in his rematch against Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90. Although the fight was a closely contested affair, Allen eventually managed to get the upper hand leading to a win by decision. Despite the win, the authorities have yet to disclose the official purse for the fight. However, we can estimate how much the pair will make by analyzing previous purses and payouts.

To safely assume the purse for the event, it should be noted that Allen earned a reported $96,000 for his fight against Bruno Silva at UFC Fight Night. On the other hand, Curtis’s earnings ranged from $40,000 to $150,000.

Being the bigger draw in the organization, Chris Curtis will probably earn more from the fight despite his loss. Based on previous earnings, ‘Action Man’ should earn well over $100,000 for the fight. Meanwhile, his opponent, Brendan Allen should walk away with close to $100,000, as the winner of UFC Vegas 90’s main event.

The fight was an all-out war and could have gone either way. Following the fight, Allen took the opportunity to call out Sean Strickland and the champion.

Brendan Allen calls out Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis after beating Chris Curtis

Brendan Allen was ecstatic after winning a closely contested bout against Chris Curtis. Despite the loss, Curtis did not go easy, and Allen was left completely battered by the end of it. Still, the injuries did not stop ‘All In’ from calling out two of the best fighters in the division during his octagon interview.

“Dricus you know imma whoop that a*s so come get this business….If I can’t get Dricus then Sean my man let’s run it back”

In the post-fight interview, Brendan Allen claimed he had won the fight fair and square through unanimous decision. He subsequently went on to challenge Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis, insisting that he would be looking to secure a title shot after winning his 7th consecutive fight.

Allen also stated that if the title shot eluded him somehow, he would be more than happy to take on Sean Strickland, the former UFC Middleweight Champion. Although the pair did fight back in 2020, Strickland managed to TKO Allen in the second round of their fight. Hence, this time ‘All In’ will be desperate for revenge