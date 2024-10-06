mobile app bar

Chris Curtis Backs Nina Marie Daniele as UFC Content Creator Grapples with Backlash Following MMA Guru’s Controversy

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Chris Curtis Backs Nina Marie Daniele as UFC Content Creator Grapples with Backlash Following MMA Guru’s Controversy

Nina Marie Daniele
Credits: Instagram

Chris Curtis has picked his side in the Nina Marie Daniele vs. The MMA Guru beef. It all started off when the Twitter creator called out journalist Amy Kaplan, ‘fat shaming’ her after her appearance on live TV. Daniele then penned a long message calling out Guru, which fans found hypocritical due to her constantly defending a repeat offender of bigoted takes, Sean Strickland

Strickland has very openly ‘fat shamed’ people in the past, among other things and remains unapologetic about it.

In the midst of all this, Strickland’s former friend Chris Curtis has backed Daniele in this situation. Unfortunately, his argument has been that the influencer works really hard. Condescending to her detractors, Curtis also asserted that most people calling her hypocrisy out wouldn’t even get backstage passes.

He also claimed that the influencer was welcomed by every fighter with open arms.

 

Curtis claims that all UFC fighter like Nina Marie Daniele for her wit and her humor.

While all those are unarguable statements and Daniele is actually very good at her job, it doesn’t change the fact that she has platformed Strickland and others who have made bigoted comments against minorities, be it for their nationality or sexuality among other things.

Meanwhile, as social media rages on about who to blame, ‘NinaDrama’ is making the entire UFC roster dance.

Nina makes the UFC 307 card dance

As an official content creator for the UFC, Nina Marie Daniele gets exclusive interviews with fighters before every main card.

Ahead of the UFC 307 fight card, she interviewed the likes of Alex Pereira, Joaquin Buckley, Jose Aldo, and Kayla Harrison. But that wasn’t enough.

So, she then made all of them dance and asked fans to vote who did it best,

“Which UFC 307 fighter had the best dance moves? Fun times with Alex Pereira Joaquin Buckley, Kayla Harrison, Jose Aldo and Kevin Holland!”

Every single fighter had a smile on their face as they danced, even the stone-cold ‘Poatan’! To be fair to Pereira though, he’s often been seen enjoying joy rides and hanging out with kids who don’t know a word of what he’s saying. So, it’s probably not as surprising.

So, the winner had to be Joaquin Buckley, who showed some impressive footwork and moves that shocked Daniele herself.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Read more from Allan Binoy

Share this article

Don’t miss these