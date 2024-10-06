Chris Curtis Backs Nina Marie Daniele as UFC Content Creator Grapples with Backlash Following MMA Guru’s Controversy

Chris Curtis has picked his side in the Nina Marie Daniele vs. The MMA Guru beef. It all started off when the Twitter creator called out journalist Amy Kaplan, ‘fat shaming’ her after her appearance on live TV. Daniele then penned a long message calling out Guru, which fans found hypocritical due to her constantly defending a repeat offender of bigoted takes, Sean Strickland

Strickland has very openly ‘fat shamed’ people in the past, among other things and remains unapologetic about it.

In the midst of all this, Strickland’s former friend Chris Curtis has backed Daniele in this situation. Unfortunately, his argument has been that the influencer works really hard. Condescending to her detractors, Curtis also asserted that most people calling her hypocrisy out wouldn’t even get backstage passes.

He also claimed that the influencer was welcomed by every fighter with open arms.

Nobody is perfect in this sport at any level, but @ninamdrama breaks her fucking back pursuing what she does. This woman is literally welcomed by everyfighter I know with open arms because of her character. Most of the people talking shit couldn’t get back stage with a pass. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 5, 2024

Curtis claims that all UFC fighter like Nina Marie Daniele for her wit and her humor.

While all those are unarguable statements and Daniele is actually very good at her job, it doesn’t change the fact that she has platformed Strickland and others who have made bigoted comments against minorities, be it for their nationality or sexuality among other things.

Meanwhile, as social media rages on about who to blame, ‘NinaDrama’ is making the entire UFC roster dance.

Nina makes the UFC 307 card dance

As an official content creator for the UFC, Nina Marie Daniele gets exclusive interviews with fighters before every main card.

Ahead of the UFC 307 fight card, she interviewed the likes of Alex Pereira, Joaquin Buckley, Jose Aldo, and Kayla Harrison. But that wasn’t enough.

So, she then made all of them dance and asked fans to vote who did it best,

“Which UFC 307 fighter had the best dance moves? Fun times with Alex Pereira Joaquin Buckley, Kayla Harrison, Jose Aldo and Kevin Holland!”

Every single fighter had a smile on their face as they danced, even the stone-cold ‘Poatan’! To be fair to Pereira though, he’s often been seen enjoying joy rides and hanging out with kids who don’t know a word of what he’s saying. So, it’s probably not as surprising.

So, the winner had to be Joaquin Buckley, who showed some impressive footwork and moves that shocked Daniele herself.