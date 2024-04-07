UFC Vegas 90 Bonuses: Cesar Almeida, Chepe Mariscal, Ignacio Bahamondes Secure Estimated $50K Bonus from Dana White & Co.

The recently concluded UFC Vegas 90 presented an enthralling showdown for fans. This much-anticipated event even featured multiple fighters besting their rivals within the stipulated time. Moreover, a flurry of superb performances on the night helped four fighters collect some extra cash from their fights as post-fight bonuses.

UFC Vegas 90 bonuses: Performance of the Night

UFC authorities give away a total of $100,000 to reward the two best performers of each event. The fighters who manage to beat their rivals within the specified time generally go on to win the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses.

The Brazilian UFC middleweight Caesar Almeida delivered an incredible performance as he defeated his rival, Dylan Budka, via a TKO in the second round of their fight. His performance earned him the first UFC Vegas 90 ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus of $50k.

Meanwhile, Chilean UFC lightweight Ignacio Bahamondes also finished off his American rival, Christos Giogos, with a startling head-kick TKO in the first stanza of the fight. This led to UFC boss Dana White rewarding the 26-year-old with the second ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus at UFC Vegas 90.

UFC Vegas 90 bonuses: Fight of the Night

UFC authorities prefer giving the ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses to fighters who finish off their rivals within the time limit. However, the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus generally goes to the most hotly contested bout that showcases an immense amount of intensity and violence.

The UFC Vegas 90 main event between the middleweight fighters Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis was a close affair. Yet, the fighters didn’t do enough to justify the ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus. Instead, it was the intense main card fight between UFC featherweights Morgan Charriere and Chepe Mariscal that reaped the much-sought-after bonus at UFC Vegas 90.

Charriere, the 39-year-old French managed to eke out a win at the end. However, the superb resistance his US rival, Mariscal put up led to the UFC boss rewarding both fighters with $50k each.

Now, the coveted UFC 300 is almost upon us as the next big event in the promotion. It will definitely be interesting to watch which fighters bag the UFC 300 bonuses on the night of April 13.