Brian Ortega Teases Potential UFC 306 Fight at Sphere, Fans Pour in Opponent Suggestions

The upcoming UFC event at The Sphere in Las Vegas has taken another exciting turn as Brian Ortega recently teased that he might feature on the fight card. As Dana White and his team are determined to put up the ‘best live sporting event’ in history, they are also paying homage to the Mexican fighting spirit, by featuring several Mexicans on the card. Well, with Ortega now seemingly a part of the list, fans have poured in with their suggestions for a potential opponent.

‘T-City’ secured a win earlier this year by choking out Yair Rodriguez in the third round of their fight. Following that, Ortega was approached at the last minute to take on Diego Lopes on the UFC 303 card which was also supposed to feature Conor McGregor. However, quite unfortunately, the Mexican fell sick and had to drop out of that fight.

Since his withdrawal, Ortega has been itching to get back into the octagon and might have dropped a huge hint about a potential return date. The Mexican fighter took to his Instagram story to show off his new AirPods Max, with a caption that read,

“Let’s give em a shot. Some new headphones for this camp. #sphere.”

Naturally, the post soon went viral, with many speculating that Ortega has been added to the fight card for UFC 306. Fans even poured in with their suggestions for a potential opponent, excited to witness the Mexican back in the octagon again.

One fan said, “Him vs Charles [Oliveira]”

Another added, “It’s Charles I called it a month ago.”

A third fan claimed that Ortega might have been roped in against Diego Lopes again, saying, “Ortega vs Lopes”

While, a fourth appeared to be ‘team Oliveira,’ as he said, “Ortega vs Charles LFG”

Ortega to take on Oliveira?

The UFC CEO has promised that the Sphere card will be one that will live on in fan memories forever. To do that White is putting together 10 of the best fights he can, while also involving Mexican fighters. However, as things currently stand, the card is missing a main event and a co-main event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Full Violence ™ (@fullviolence)



In all likelihood, the co-main event will be Alexa Grasso defending her UFC flyweight title. Yet, when it comes to Ortega, it is highly unlikely that he will be matched up against Oliveira unless he moves up in weight.

‘Do Bronx’ has a hard time making 155-pound and it is close to impossible to imagine him dropping down to 145-pounds again. Therefore, while it is possible, a fight between the two only takes place at 155 pounds.